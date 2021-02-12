Weddings, picnics, photos and memories — for the Henderson family, the classic 1949 GMC pickup means all those things. It’s been with the family since Steve Henderson’s stepfather brought it home decades ago.
But on Feb. 8, when Henderson had occasion to visit where the classic ride was stored in Olathe, what he did not see made his heart drop. The brown and tan truck, with its antique, 1949 plates, was gone. The family launched an impassioned Facebook mission to recover the heirloom on wheels, and also reported it as stolen to the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office.
“There were tracks in the mud, so I’m guessing it was gone the previous week,” Henderson said, of the discovery. The GMC had been stored in a shed on 5600 Road in Olathe.
Henderson, who long admired the truck, had to wait until adulthood before his stepfather Jack Kaufman would let him drive it.
“He said when I got married, he would sell it to me. His uncle bought it new. I’ve had it 40 years. I restored it myself,” said Henderson, who devoted a few years of TLC to the efforts. It was in “excellent condition” when it was taken, he said.
“I delivered two of my daughters to their weddings in it. There’s been family pictures with it, pregnancy pictures, birthdays, picnics,” Henderson said.
“With three girls growing up and five in the family, there wasn’t a lot of room for day trips, but we would stuff in there and go anyway. It was just a part of a lot of celebrations.”
The MCSO is pursuing any and all leads as to the truck’s whereabouts. Henderson said some of the family’s Facebook outreach has generated tips that the truck might have been spotted in the Cedaredge/Eckert area.
The family and MCSO welcome the public’s help. Anyone with information should call dispatch at 970-249-9110, or the local law enforcement agency wherever tipsters happen to live. Anonymous tips can be made to Montrose Regional Crime Stoppers at 970-249-8500, the phone app P3Tips or the website P3Tips.com.
“We’re pretty bummed about it. I don’t know whether to be angry or if society nowadays thinks that’s OK. You read about it happening to other people, but not to ‘me’ in a small community. It looks like the big city has found us,” Henderson said.
“It definitely has some monetary value, but a huge sentimental value.”
