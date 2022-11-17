Family shares memories of Delta teen killed in October crash

In the early morning hours on Oct. 12, a car crash took the lives of two Delta County high school seniors, Edwardo “Eddie” Carillo, 18, and Alexi Armendariz, 17.
The two were riding in a car that went off Colorado 133 and rolled, throwing them from the vehicle. Two others, including the driver, were injured.
Alexi’s mom Misty Rae Ann Armendariz recently reflected on her daughter’s life, saying the teen was involved with everything, especially when it came to spending one-on-one time with those she loved dearly.
She enjoyed hiking excursions with her mom, even though hiking was not her favorite thing to do because it only involved walking. She also had a summer adventure with her dad this year.
Born on Nov. 30, 2004, Alexi was the life of the party from the start and very adventurous, and loved doing things her own way.
Before Alexi could walk, she would balance on her father’s hand, standing tall and showing off. She was known to “weeble” and wobble, without falling and the nickname Weebs stuck with her. In fact, Alexi’s mom recently bought a young puppy, naming her “Weebs’’ in her daughter’s memory.
Alexi loved being in the water, and was very active even as a young child, although at times her parents said she could be very clumsy and dramatic. Alexi didn’t mind getting hurt because her latest wound became a trophy she could brag about and tell all the details of getting the injury.
Alexi’s dramatic talent was used to get her the leads in school plays. One performance her parents and siblings especially enjoyed was when she played a double role as a bride and groom marrying herself.
Alexi’s mom said she was definitely a “daddy’s girl” and would hunt, fish, shoot rifles and participate with her dad in archery. A favorite picture has her showing off her first kill hunting at age 13 with her dad.
Alexi also knew how to brand cows, enjoyed riding horses and running tractors.
“She loved animals,” her dad Steven Armendariz said. “Milo was her dog. She also loved horses. She wanted to barrel race, but they would kick her off.”
Her parents Steven and Misty said she really enjoyed her grandma Lori’s horse Casino, which was a granddaughter to the legendary Secretariat.
While it may appear on the surface that she might have been a tomboy, she wasn’t. Alexi just wanted to spend time with her dad and the two had quite a strong bond, her mom said.
Although Alexi herself didn’t play football, she loved watching her 10-year-old brother Jaxton play. However, she was not known for her sportsmanship when he played, as she would be loud voicing her opinions. “I felt bad for the other team,” Alexi’s mom said. Alexi also was able to attend a Broncos football game.
Alexi was a strong competitor at all she did, being involved in cheerleading, and all kinds of recreational sports, including softball, basketball, volleyball and soccer. But her recreational activities didn’t stop there. She enjoyed paddleboarding too and loved to snowboard, and even worked jobs to pay to enjoy the experience. According to her parents, snowboarding was her favorite thing to do.
“Her ultimate love in life was snowboarding. She couldn’t wait for the season, working odd jobs just to get the next lift ticket,” her obituary stated. A few of the jobs to support her hobby of snowboarding included working at McDonald’s, Little Caesars, A&M Creations, mowing lawns and grooming horses.
Alexi told her family she loved white water rafting in Glenwood Springs, saying, “It was better than tubing and paddleboarding.” Alexi’s mom Misty said, “When we went to Key West, Florida, she could do handstands on her paddleboard. She’s done everything. If that girl wasn’t on the go, she was sleeping.”
Alexi also had a desire to skydive. Alexi loved cooking and would hold steak grilling competitions with her parents and usually won.
Alinas Bailey is Alexi’s best friend.
“She was always there,” Bailey said. “When I wasn’t there, she would make it there for the whole family. She was a good friend and made me laugh.”
Bailey said sometimes Alexi said the stupidest things, especially when under anesthesia. When she had her tonsils out, Alexi kept crying, saying how beautiful her best friend was. Bailey said one birthday she and Alexi watched the movie “The Purge” and Bailey’s mom threw a toilet brush at her.
Alexi’s younger sister Brooklyn said her favorite memory is when they went fishing in the ocean in California and caught stingrays, a leopard shark and lobsters. They fished using anchovies at the dock.
Her Uncle Turtle enjoyed hiking and fishing with Alexi and her dad and was always excited to watch her play soccer.
Alexi desired to help people and was studying to retake a test to help her become recruited for Navy service as a trauma nurse.
Alexi’s mom said her daughter was like a rainbow and she loved all the colors of Alexi’s life.
“I can’t lose sight of the rainbow up ahead in the distance,” Misty said during the funeral. “I was blessed to have all your colors for less than 18 years. Through your life and death, beautiful rainbows will pour colors of love and life into us all.”
Grace Community Church Pastor Brian Workman said during the funeral that Alexi’s life has purpose and meaning and Alexi had strong faith. He also pointed out how her life impacted so many by the hundreds who attended.
As a way to honor their daughter, Alexi’s family and her best friend will get a tattoo “trophy” to honor her 18th birthday later this month.