Family shares memories of Delta teen killed in October crash

Alexi Armendariz loved paddleboarding. (Courtesy photo/Armendariz family)

In the early morning hours on Oct. 12, a car crash took the lives of two Delta County high school seniors, Edwardo “Eddie” Carillo, 18, and Alexi Armendariz, 17.

The two were riding in a car that went off Colorado 133 and rolled, throwing them from the vehicle. Two others, including the driver, were injured.



