The family of a Montrose man who was fatally shot by a park ranger at Carlsbad Caverns National Park earlier this year is suing the ranger and the U.S. Department of the Interior (National Park Service) for wrongful death.
The March 21 shooting of Charles “Gage” Lorentz, 25, during a traffic stop in the New Mexico park as he was on his way home amounted to a violation of his civil rights, Lorentz’s parents Kimberly Beck and Travis Lorentz say in a federal suit filed Dec. 10. The two in July raised concerns that their son’s death was being covered up, but said they were not going to let that happen.
Their recent suit alleges park ranger Robert Mitchell had no reason to first taser, then shoot Gage; that Mitchell failed to use appropriate law enforcement methods, including de-escalation and reasonable force, and that he failed to render timely aid after first shooting Gage in the leg, then in the chest. According to the complaint, Mitchell spoke first to witnesses and even returned to his vehicle to take a drink of coffee before rendering aid, despite being a trained paramedic.
Beck and Travis Lorentz “bring this complaint so that what happened to their son may never happen to another person who drives onto national park lands on their way home,” attorney Shannon Kennedy wrote in the complaint, which also takes aim at the concept of qualified immunity. “ … (Gage) never would have dreamed it was going to be his last day of life.”
Mitchell’s alleged breach of duty brought Gage suffering and death, the complaint says.
The U.S. Department of the Interior has not yet filed an answer to the complaint. A spokeswoman previously said that all complaints of this nature involving law enforcement conduct undergo rigorous review.
Beck and Travis Lorentz filed suit after the National Park Service rejected the wrongful death claim they brought in June under the Federal Tort Claims Act. That act authorizes administrative settlement of claims for monetary damage when the negligent or wrongful conduct of a federal employee engaged in his or her official duties results in personal injury or death.
Beck and Lorentz sought more than $40 million damages under that claim, but an attorney for the government denied it, finding after a review of evidence that “the ranger acted lawfully.”
The New Mexico district attorney in whose jurisdiction Carlsbad Caverns lies declined to bring local-level charges against Mitchell.
According to an August report by KOBTV in New Mexico, the district attorney determined Gage had struck Mitchell and placed him in a headlock; his family maintained there was no reason to kill Gage and Kennedy told the station the prosecutor’s finding was not supported by the facts.
On March 21, per the lawsuit, the ranger, who had actually been looking into a report about a person possibly camping illegally, pulled Gage over for speeding through Rattlesnake Springs in the park; Lorentz’s vehicle also reportedly struck a sign.
His parents’ complaint alleges Mitchell almost immediately resorted to trying to take Gage into custody, without trying to ascertain the situation, and that Mitchell quickly escalated his use of force.
Mitchell’s lapel camera did not record Gage attempting to flee the scene or threatening the ranger; instead he “attempted to lighten the mood of the encounter by dancing to the music that played in the background,” Kennedy wrote.
In footage aired on the New Mexico affiliate KOBTV earlier this year, Mitchell can be heard issuing commands to Gage, who shakes his head “no” when told to turn around. With his hands in his pockets, Gage appears to shift about on his feet and Mitchell tells him to take his hands out of his pockets.
At that point, the footage shows Gage being tasered and the lapel cam cuts off for about 26 seconds. The device then records two shots, one to Gage’s leg and the other to his chest and he is informed he is under arrest.
Per the footage, Mitchell states that the Taser had been ineffective and that Gage struggled with him, hitting him on the head and attempting to push him before he came up and fired a round.
His parents firmly rejected that explanation earlier this year, stating Gage had not provoked what happened.
“The truth will be known. I know my son did not deserve to die and that’s what matters,” Beck told the Montrose Daily Press in July.
Kennedy in the lawsuit states Mitchell failed to take several steps that would have ensured everyone’s safety and that Gage had not behaved in a threatening manner at all — he complied when asked to take his hands out of his pockets and left them resting at his sides, “empty and relaxed.” Yet Mitchell allegedly resorted first to a Taser and then his gun, shooting the 25-year-old “without warning.”
The first shot, to the leg, was sufficient to render Gage helpless and the second was fired into his chest as Mitchell pinned him to the ground, the complaint alleges. This shot perforated Gage’s heart.
Mitchell did not attempt to render aid for 15 minutes after the shots were fired, instead leaving Gage facedown in the dirt while he spoke with bystanders, secured Gage’s vehicle and drank coffee, Kennedy wrote.
It was Mitchell who had escalated the encounter, waiting less than a second between telling Gage to show his hands and deploying the Taser, despite there not being an emergency, just a traffic offense, the complaint contends.
“Mitchell has reported, after he deployed his Taser, he then instantly closed the distance and ‘brought the fight to Gage,’” Kennedy wrote, arguing this was “objectively unreasonable.”
After shooting Gage, it took eight minutes before Mitchell radioed that he was rendering first aid and it was 12 minutes before he turned Gage over and put an oxygen mask on him.
“Mitchell then performed a cursory search of Gage’s vehicle while Gage lay dying on the ground. … Approximately 15 minutes after shooting Gage in the chest, with Gage in handcuffs, Mitchell finally put gauze on the gunshot wound on Gage’s chest,” Kennedy wrote.
Gage only began receiving CPR 19 minutes after being shot and this was given by other officers, the complaint says.
The Lorentz family alleges Mitchell violated Gage’s Fourth Amendment rights against unreasonable seizures and excessive force. The plaintiffs contend deadly force had not been necessary after tasering Gage, but even if it had, this need “was created only by Mitchell,” making the ranger liable.
The suit also calls it unreasonable and excessive to shoot Gage in the leg, then pin him down and shoot him in the chest. These alleged violations of the Fourth Amendment “were a cause and contributed to Gage’s suffering and death,” wrote Kennedy.
The complaint argues against the application of qualified immunity — a legal theory that offers broad protections against civil liability to public officials engaged in official duties, unless it can be proved the person violated clearly established constitutional rights. Per the suit: A traffic offense does not meet the threshold for serious enough crimes; Gage did not pose an immediate and deadly threat to anyone; Mitchell’s own reckless conduct by pulling his gun, then the trigger is what created a deadly situation and Gage was not attempting to flee from custody.
Beck and Travis Lorentz also allege Mitchell, by failing to render aid, violated their son’s Fourth and Fifth Amendment rights, wasting “critical minutes” when even briefer delays in rendering aid have been found to be unconstitutional.
The family’s complaint also alleges battery and false imprisonment against the United States, as well as negligence. The government is liable for Mitchell’s conduct, the lawsuit says, because Mitchell was employed as a federal agent and acting under the color of that authority.
Beck and Lorentz are seeking compensatory and punitive damages, the latter to “deter future misconduct.”
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
