Fans and foes turn out for shotgun range hearing

Competing interests — and competing views of private property rights — greeted Montrose County commissioners Wednesday as they considered the Leonard family’s application for a special use permit for their shotgun range.
“I’m afraid the (situation) will set a precedent and it will be ugly for private property owners,” county resident George Etchart said, expressing support for Randy and Penny Leonard’s permit application for what’s informally called the Blowfly range/shooting group. Etchart was among residents expressing concerns over property rights both near and far from the 40-some acres off South River Road where the Leonards, their invited guests and 4-H and youth shooting teams shoot clay targets, trap and skeet.
The range allows the youths to both learn from veteran shooters and to have a one-stop shop for the types of shooting they need to perfect for competitions.
Range opponents pointed to others’ rights. “What about the property rights of the neighbors,” asked Gale Longwell, who told commissioners not to base their decision only on young sports shooters. “Are we infringing on these people’s private property rights?”
The Leonards, who own about 200 acres as part of Leonard River Ranches, including where their shotgun range is, were informed last year they needed a special use permit to continue the range.
The Montrose County Planning Commission previously recommended denial based on noise levels the inability to safely determine the proper and safe use of the shot being fired and negative impacts on nearby residents, although the board of county commissioners has the option of approving the permit, with conditions.
A decision was not made Wednesday, after a two-hour public hearing yielded fresh information commissioners want to consider, Commissioner Keith Caddy said. The commissioners will take up the matter March 4.
“I think we’ve got a pretty good idea of what we need to look at,” he said, after the meeting.
Jim Plumhoff, an attorney representing the Leonards, made their case at the start of Wednesday’s hearing.
The family has been shooting on their property for years, which is allowed under zoning. However, after last year’s complaint, the county determined the range was hosting special events for 4-H and had trap shooting stations and other infrastructure; in general agricultural zoning, this sort of “recreation facility” requires a special use permit.
The Leonards began the process of obtaining one after the complaint in 2019.
“We certainly did not think it was going to create the dust-up that it has,” Plumhoff said.
Although it was later disputed, Plumhoff said he and the property owners had tried to no avail to work with neighbors on shooting times and days. The Leonards do not intend to shoot at all times, but only on select days, for select hours, plus during about six annual events about which the county will be notified in advance, the attorney said.
Further, there is no definition of what an indoor or outdoor shooting range actually is, making it difficult for him to properly advise his clients — and the many ranchers who began calling him — about what they actually need to do, he said. The best answer he could give callers was “it depends,” on whether they meet county staff’s definition of a shooting range and whether there are complaints, Plumhoff said.
“To me, that’s a problem,” he said, reiterating the Blowfly group is an informal one, of Leonard family, friends and invited guests, who pay no dues, but instead, make donations toward targets.
Most people in the more than 100-person strong audience Wednesday weren’t there because they use Blowfly, but because they are concerned with property rights, Plumhoff also said.
Additionally, there is no noise ordinance in the county, Plumhoff said.
As part of the application, County Planning Director Steve White measured decibel levels twice from the property. Ambient sounds measured between 55 to 60 decibels, while the highest reading recording from the shotguns was 73 decibels, Plumhoff said.
In his presentation, Plumhoff reiterated: the area is zoned for agriculture, not as residential; the county has no noise ordinance or definition of a shooting range, and the state noise law does not apply to agricultural zones.
But Andrew Boyko, an attorney representing a group of opposed nearby property owners, said there is a residential-agricultural use in the line of fire of the shooting range. (Not all neighbors oppose the range and not all supporters live near the range.) “This is not imagined concerns. This is something they’ve been living with,” Boyko said.
“The applicant has engaged in this use before. This is an application that is asking for forgiveness. The site plan isn’t necessarily a site plan; it’s a description of the site that currently exists.” That’s complete with buildings and pads, he said.
“This is an established use that they’re asking for you for permission to continue. … This is a use that is incompatible and remains incompatible and the reason that there’s opposition here … is because it was an incompatible use for their (clients’) health, safety and welfare,” Boyko said.
The shotgun range is in an established residential area; is conflict with the surrounding use of properties and affects the health, safety and welfare of the community, he said. If the permit is granted, the use will run with the land, leaving neighbors at the mercy of whomever might subsequently buy the Leonards’ property, he also said.
“This application fails on its face,” Boyko said, disputing that all impacts have been addressed under a mitigation plan. He said some of what the plan had suggested — a berm on a neighbor’s land — required that person to sacrifice his own property for benefit of the range, further highlighting how incompatible the use is.
Boyko and Plumhoff took different views of the legislative intent behind the state’s health code, with Plumhoff saying it protects shooting ranges and similar sports and Boyko saying noise is defined under it as a major factor in environmental health. The law does not universally exempt ag uses, Boyko also said, and the noise level involved exceeds state limits.
“The Leonards are giving up rights here,” Plumhoff said earlier. “They’re giving up the right to go out on their property and shoot whenever they want.” Private shooting is a use by right; they just want formality for their friends and invited guests, he said, also saying that the Leonards will keep shooting on their own if the range permit is denied.
The family has invested about $30,000 in the site.
“If there’s no definition of what a shooting range is … if we’re denied, does a takings argument need to be made? I don’t know,” Plumhoff said.
“But I think we are taking away their property right and they don’t have a clear distinction about whether they need a special use permit to begin with.”
Plumhoff also said that opposed neighbors’ fears over property values taking a hit are “speculative” and these are not likely to decrease when the dates and times of shotgun shooting are known.
He said the planning commission did not fully consider the range’s mitigation plan when it recommended denial.
“I felt there was no real finding made that day. There’s no noise ordinance in this county. The state statute cited does not apply in agricultural zone and there are statutes that protect shooting ranges,” Plumhoff said.
But the application does not establish the likelihood of a positive economic impact, as per county criteria, Boyko said. In fact, it is a detriment to an existing business, a dog kennel which, because of its size, operates as a use by right, he said.
Stoney Hill Pet Resort owner Mickala Cline later told commissioners that the range is harming her business and affecting the safety and wellbeing of the animals it serves. The shooting sends some dogs into a panic; it causes others to curl up in their cages and shake — and owners, who picked her location for peace and quiet, notice, she said.
“Economically, nobody wants to board their dog where there is a gun range,” Cline said.
“I’ve poured my blood, sweat and tears into this business and not only put a lot into it financially, but also my dreams. … I would really hate to see that go away because of lack of initiative to seek other, more adequate (places) for the shooting range,” Cline added. “I would love to compromise, but we’re there 24/7 … we have dogs all the time. Alternate (shooting) hours and days is not going to make that big of a difference to me.”
County Commissioner Roger Rash noted that dogs bark and asked Cline how that differs from disturbance from the gun range. Cline said the dogs do not bark constantly, but when there is shooting, that escalates. She acknowledged a neighbor could complain about the noise, but said no one has.
Commissioner Sue Hansen asked for specifics about lost business. “Dogs panic all the time. I am just curious as to how you’re relating specifically to the shooting and how much you’ve lost in terms of economic wealth because of that,” Hansen said.
Boyko earlier urged commissioners to deny the application.
“This is not a Second Amendment issue,” he said — many of his clients are pro-gun. “This is not a dispute against guns. This is a dispute of an incompatible use for its area. This is not a challenge to personal property rights.”
But many who took the mic during public comment disagreed. Several expressed fears of creeping limitations of activity on private property, and questioned whether they would also need a permit if friends came over to shoot.
Others pointed to the importance of having a range like Blowfly available to young shooters.
“These kids are your constituents,” said Eli Power, who lives close to the range. He said he has never felt unsafe because of Blowfly, which, according to Plumhoff, has never seen an accident.
“If they want the shooting range, why don’t they move it down to the Leonards’ house and move it away from all the other people’s house?” countered Eldon Gunn, who lives 200 yards from the range. The nearby property owners have worked hard for their land, too, he said. “Why should we give up our ground for them?” Gunn said, drawing murmurs from the crowd.
“ … Move it to the river and get it away from us.”
Gary Withee, who lives close to the range, also said the Leonards are not only people who work hard and who enjoy property rights.
“We all have guns. … The issue is the continual, constant shooting all day long,” he said.
“If you guys stop and think about it, private property rights are the ones we’re trying to protect,” range supporter Todd Stewart told commissioners, speaking for the Uncompahgre Cattlemen’s Association.
The Leonards’ son Justin said the family did not know the expanded activity would require a permit.
“The worst part of it was, none of our neighbors came to us and said a word to us about their not being happy about it. … We would have worked with them, just like we’re trying to work with them now,” Justin Leonard said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.