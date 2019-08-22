The Colorado Farm Bureau announced a new membership benefit involving the Ford Motor Company in mid-August. The benefits are “stackable” on most other Ford special pricing and discount program.
“Having a benefit partnership with Ford is very exciting for us,” said Becca Edlund, CFB Associate Director of Technology and Membership. “Ford is bringing tremendous value to CFB members and it’s a much better vehicle discount program than we’ve offered in the past.”
The discount is available for all CFB members and, more specifically, provides $500 bonus cash on the purchase or lease of a new Ford vehicle. Members also receive $750 in bonus cash on the purchase or lease of a new Lincoln. As an added bonus to the discount and the Farm Bureau vehicle program, this discount can be claimed after a purchase takes place.
