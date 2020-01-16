Farm forum speaker focuses on the nitty-gritty: soil

New Zealander Nicole Masters lives on the edge — the leading edge of soil science. She is the keynote speaker for the eighth-annual Western Colorado Food & Farm Forum.
Spending your life rooting about in the soil is a dirty job but someone has to do it. Masters has carved out a niche for herself and her company, Integrity Soils, with her work on soil condition and how to make it better.
As the lead speaker in this year’s forum, Masters will share her idea that “You Are What Your Food Eats: How soil health and microbes influence nutrient density.” Masters has been researching soil all over the world in such places as India, Australia, the US, and her native New Zealand.
“Everything comes back to soil. It's the new frontier for discoveries about everything: from human health, climate change mitigation, water quality and cycles, food quality, and so much much more,” says the dynamic young lady in the black stock hat and duster.
In her discussion at the forum, which will be held at the Montrose Pavilion, she’ll expand on what makes good soil. “Diverse vibrant aliveness, aggregate stability (crumbs which hold together when wet), and gas exchange,” are the basics she says. “Different climates suit different things, but you can biologically shift soils to suit certain crops better, which is the key that people are missing.”
The Forum kicks off Friday morning, Jan. 24, with a workshop entitled, “Growing Your Farm Family Business: How to attract, develop, and retain your team and customers through coaching.” Jan Salisbury is the moderator.
The afternoon workshop with Alejandro Carillo on “Greening the Desert and Your Bottom Line: Increase stocking rates, profitability and biodiversity with six inches of rain and livestock”. A second afternoon topic choice is Masters on “Turning Your Soil On for Optimal Plant Health and Nutrient Density.”
There are 15 more workshops set for Saturday, Jan. 25, plus Masters’ keynote address.
The forum is open to everyone. You can register online at foodfarmforum.org.
