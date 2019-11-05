Harvesting the area’s signature sweet corn, onion and other crops is a balancing act that, when federal farmworker visas are involved, becomes a logistical nightmare, area producers told U.S. Senate candidate Michelle Ferrigno Warren on Monday.
The federal government is supposed to approve or deny H2A farm labor visas within 45 days — but can reject for seemingly arbitrary reasons with insufficient notice and often exceed the 45 days, it was said. Plus, it is almost impossible to reach an accountable individual on the decision-making end without involving pressure from congressional representatives and senators, producers John Harold, Randy Friend, Ryan Homewood, Chris Homewood and Reid Fishering told Warren during a sit-down chat at the Homewood family’s Coal Creek Produce.
As the farmers bottom-lined it: To wait for labor is to lose crops — and money.
“We depend solely on labor. Local labor, it’s nonexistent, anymore,” Ryan Homewood said. “Basically, our livelihood depends on it. Year-to-year, you don’t know if you’re going to get the labor to produce the crop, to harvest the crop, pack the crop.”
Farmers work year-round to cultivate the relationships they need to navigate the H2A visa process, Chris Homewood said.
“When we’re saying in a timely manner, that would be like, you go buy a house, commit to your lifestyle and family … and then see if you have a job. It is that impacting. You hold your breath, waiting to see,” she said.
“No one would believe what we do to operate. These guys have to decide if they’re going to farm 500 acres of sweet corn, or 500 acres of onions way before they know if they have the labor. … It’s a lot of money. It shouldn’t have to cost what it does.”
Producers who use H2A visa holders expend a lot of money on the front end, with housing that must meet specific federal standards, transportation and per-diem wages as the workers come here.
They also bear responsibility for returning the workers home, plus the costs of the visas to begin with and wages, the latter of which can vary state to state and, Harold said, make it harder for him to compete in the market against states growing the same crops, but whose labor costs are lower.
Local labor has proven insufficient — there are reliability factors and, once it’s clear how labor-intensive farming is, a lack of work ethic, the producers said. It is also true that local workers don’t just want seasonal employment, Harold said.
Harold, whose Tuxedo Corn business is famous for the Olathe Sweet variety of sweet corn, said this year’s H2A process was “a total disaster.” He told Warren there needs to be accountability on the part of the federal employees who review H2A visa applications when it comes to approving the visas in a timely manner.
This past season, he saw a field overtaken with weeds because of a delay in getting his visa workers and said he hasn’t been able to calculate how much income he lost as a result. The field will be affected for years to come, because of the weed-seed.
“When you put the money in, you have to have the labor,” said Harold.
Fishering laid out a laundry list of frustrations.
This year, because a federal analyst — identified only by a number — to whom his H2A visa application was assigned deemed the application insufficient, Fishering was forced to become a labor contractor and change his whole business because of a single analyst.
That, he said, was despite a finding last year that he was OK.
Although he could have fought the decision, Fishering did not have the time. He needed laborers immediately. Six of his 40 visas were to be filled by return workers; the feds randomly decided they needed to be investigated and denied him the ability to allow other workers to take those visas, Fishering also said. The six arrived Sept. 2 — his harvest was complete Sept. 10.
“We follow the letter of the law and it keeps hitting us where it hurts,” Fishering said.
Warren, a Democratic candidate for U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner’s seat, said she is running in part to make sure there is meaningful response to “our failed immigration system” and that she wants to continue raising conversations publicly about the issues.
Although immigration as a whole can be a divisive issue, elements of it such as farm labor are broadly nonpartisan, yet are overlooked, she said.
“On the campaign trail, immigration is just not coming up. I’m bringing it up because it think it is really important,” she said. “ … I think the agricultural industry is key to that.”
Harold said the problem is the agency that approves H2A visa applications has no accountability when it is are not responsive.
“That’s where I get frustrated. Nobody is responsive. … Somewhere along the line, you’ve got to hold the federal side to the 45 days,” he said.
“We rely on (immigrant labor) to survive. If we don’t have labor, we can’t compete with Nebraska and Kansas and Ohio for growing corn and harvesting with a machine.”
Harold’s sweet corn is harvested by hand, up to a million-plus ears a day, he said.
Friend, who grew hemp this last season, had to use day labor from Yuma to harvest his crops. He could not obtain H2A visas for hemp work, because at the time, it was still federally listed as a controlled substance and thus, fell into a “gray area.”
Harold and Chris Homewood spoke of having to approach the offices of U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet and U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton just to get the responses they needed. It shouldn’t be that way; further, Bennet has other things to do than worry about his crops, Harold said.
“It’s kind of like a football game. You know the rules, you sign up, but there’s no accountability to the other side. … Where is their accountability to get labor on time,” Harold said.
Warren said the current system is failing farmers.
“We’ve created so much bureaucracy and inaction that we’re hurting the very people who want to do it. … You can’t herald Colorado as this amazing agricultural state if we’re not talking about the immigrant workforce or the workforce in general,” she said.
“Foreign hands are going to pick your food. They’re either going to do it inside the border or outside the border.”
