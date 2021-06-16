Makayla Roberts liked riding her bike and eating French fries; Hannah Marshall, her younger sister, was a talkative child.
Both were well-behaved in general and healthy before they turned up dead on a Norwood farm, according to testimony given Wednesday — and, per one of the witnesses, Makayla was almost always under the care of defendant Ika Eden, as were two other children.
Ika Eden, who uses both names as a single name, is charged with two counts of child abuse resulting in death. She is the last of five people who were charged in Makayla and Hannah’s 2017 deaths.
She is alleged to have belonged to an end-time religious group that was staying on a Norwood farm that summer. Prosecutors contend she had a duty of care to the sisters, from whom food was withheld and who likely succumbed to starvation, thirst and heat a few months before the farm’s owner, Frederick “Alec” Blair disclosed to his father there were two bodies sealed up in a gray Toyota on the property.
Blair’s friend River Young testified Wednesday that he and Blair met Ika Eden and other religious sect members at a Grand Junction truck stop in May 2017 — a date Ika Eden disputes. A member who introduced himself as Nachitu (later identified as Ashford Archer) approached the men, asked them for marijuana, then invited them to a meal group leader Madani Ceus had cooked, Young said.
Blair subsequently invited Archer, Ceus and Ika Eden to come stay on the farm, as well as Hannah and Makayla’s mother, Nashika Bramble, and other sect members, including Ceus’ two young daughters. In previous testimony, Blair told juries in codefendants’ cases that he hadn’t initially known Hannah was even on his property.
Young, who grew vegetables on the farm, was never aware of Hannah when he worked at the property, per his testimony. He knew Ceus as “Ama” and Makayla, as “Magenta,” after the color of the robes she wore. He knew Ceus’ two children as “Blue” and “Scarlet” after their clothing. Ika Eden, whom he knew as “Brown” because of her robes, was tending the three girls most of the times that he saw her.
“Ama and Nachitu (Archer) were who I took as … calling the shots and having control,” Young said.
Following other testimony that illustrated the sect’s purported beliefs — including that Blair had come to believe he was Jesus and Buddha reincarnated — Young testified to sitting in guided meditation with Ceus. His interaction with Ika Eden, though, was more basic, mostly confined to greetings.
“ … every time I saw the kids, I’d see Brown (Ika Eden) around,” Young said, referring to Makayla and Ceus’ two daughters. “ … She’d be with the children, corralling the ‘ragamuffins.’”
He reiterated that he never saw Hannah.
Hannah had been banished to her mother’s car, according to testimony from previous trials. According to court documents, Ceus had decreed her “impure,” then, after a time, also decreed Makayla was impure. Both children were ordered to the car and Ceus further decreed they could not be fed anything she had prepared. Their last known meal was in July, based on Blair’s testimony at other trials that he and Bramble had gone to a Telluride food pantry for provisions.
The sect members ultimately moved to another part of the property to prepare for an apocalypse as foretold by Archer. They burned their electronics and other possessions and Blair, on Ceus’ orders, began starving his beloved dog, Lion.
Young testified that he left the property in June 2017 to attend an uncle’s funeral. At the time, Ceus and Archer did not want him to leave: “They were fearful and doubtful of my return,” Young said.
But he did come back, only to find the crops he’d tended were dying, leaving him “extremely livid.” Although the sect members then stepped up to do more work, they were supplying their own food and Young said he saw bags labeled as rice in the kitchen structure area.
In July, Blair asked Young to leave, although he was given a standing invitation to come back.
When he returned in August to check the crops, he was welcomed. But that was not the case when he returned around Labor Day that September.
The farm’s gates were locked; no one was showing themselves; the crop beds were dead or empty; a tarp was over the Toyota — and Lion “my brother from another mother” did not greet him at the entry, Young said.
When he called out, he heard a bark, which he followed to a kennel beneath a juniper tree. It, too, had a tarp over it. Next to the kennel was a hole Young associated with “a grave.”
Lion, he said, was emaciated and covered in urine and dried feces, as was the kennel. Young let the dog out and gave Lion the amount of water he felt would be safe for his condition.
Only then did Blair appear and this time, he was hostile.
Young said he left as ordered, but sped all the way to Telluride, where he collected three friends and returned “to steal the dog.”
Blair, he said, allowed him to put Lion into his vehicle and leave, but refused to answer questions.
“He explained we were the scum of the earth, more or less,” Young said.
On Sept. 8, 2017, Blair’s father Frank Fletcher arrived from Texas with Blair’s friend, Adam Horn. Both had heard about what was happening at the farm and how Blair had cut off his dreadlocks, was even thinner than usual, and had taken to wearing robes.
Horn, who testified first on Wednesday, told jurors about walking through the property and taking pictures of license plates so he and Fletcher could determine who was with Blair. They came upon the gray Toyota, which was sealed up, tarped over, and had sun shades blocking the windows. But between the sun shades and the back window glass, Horn saw a thick coating of dead flies.
“It made my mind go to bad places,” he said. As they passed by the car, he said, the men caught a whiff of “a very rotten odor.”
A man on the property told Fletcher Blair could be found toward the front of the land; he and Horn then backtracked, calling Blair’s name.
Blair emerged — gaunt, eye sockets rimmed with red, and seemingly surprised to see his father. He fixed Horn with a baleful look.
“I remember pretty much everyone one the property looking gaunt, except Madani Ceus and her two children,” Horn later testified.
Per Horn’s testimony, Blair spoke with his mother by phone and appeared furious that she had sent Horn and Fletcher to Norwood.
Blair demanded to know if Horn was gay because, he said, others on the property had said Horn was. When Horn said no, Blair “broke down and started crying because he did not know who to trust anymore,” then asked if the world was still going.
Fletcher asked the fateful question: What was under the tarp.
“He (Blair) said two bodies,” Horn said.
Fletcher called authorities.
San Miguel County Coroner Emil Sante arrived to the scene, where he noted words carved onto posts, symbols on the ground, piled rocks, sea shells — “strange things.”
When he came to the Toyota, he was hit with the intense smell of “rotting flesh, the smell of trash, the smell of everything that had died in there,” Sante said.
It fell to him to explain to jurors the photographs of the small bodies inside the car: Makayla was lying across the back seat; her little sister was slumped backwards off the back seat on the other side of the car, with Makayla’s head on or near her feet.
The bodies first went to the pathology department of Montrose Memorial Hospital. The supervisor of that department testified to establish the chain of custody before Hannah and Makayla were sent to New Mexico’s Office of Medical Investigation at the University of New Mexico.
Dr. Matthew Cain, forensic pathologist, testified that the circumstances and evidence he was provided caused him to rule the girls’ manner of death as homicide. Because of the bodies’ condition, Cain could not determine a cause of death, but was able through examination to rule out “foreign bodies” such as bullets or knife fragments. There was no evidence of any cutting injuries.
Without objection from Ika Eden, who is self-represented, the prosecution team of Rob Zentner and Robert Whiting asked Cain whether he had come up with possible cause of death.
Yes, Cain said: based on the history of having food withheld; the outside temperatures as reported and what he observed, the children are likely to have perished due to lack of food, lack of drink and overheating.
He cited studies that showed the temperature inside of a vehicle that is parked in 90-degree weather will soar to 120 or 130 in about 15 minutes. Hyperthermia can take as few as 30 minutes to kill a child.
Children will starve more quickly than adults, who can succumb within about two months. It takes about 10 days or fewer for an adult to succumb to thirst.
Once he took the stand, Christopher Roberts said he’d last seen his daughter, Makayla, sometime in 2014, when her mother decided to move to Georgia.
Roberts, who was involved in both Makayla and Hannah’s lives, said he had been OK with the arrangement “as long as the girls were fine.”
His last conversation with his daughter was about a year later, when she asked for a tablet cover for her birthday. When he next tried to call, Roberts could not get through, and when he did, a stranger answered.
A photo filled the screen behind Roberts. Reprinted often, it shows Makayla on the left, with favorite treat — French fries — sticking out of her mouth, and Hannah on the right. He took that photo, Roberts said. He recounted the days before the girls were taken to Georgia, and how he taught his daughter to ride a bike and listened patiently to Hannah, a chatterbox.
Both girls were healthy and well-mannered, Roberts said.
Dr. Najmus Ansari, the girls’ pediatrician in Florida, bolstered that information. The children saw her for general wellness exams and slight illnesses, such as colds, but they did not appear to have any chronic illness or congenital defect.
Ika Eden asked only a few questions of witnesses — about a femoral carve taken from one of the children for DNA analysis; when a photo had been taken, and whether Young was certain of the date he’d first met her. Ika Eden was adamant, through first an unsuccessful objection and then through cross-examination, that she had met Young in June 2017, not May as he said.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
