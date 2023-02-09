Fatal crashes spur CSP ‘surge’ enforcement in Delta County

Family and friends gathered at the Paonia K-8 school on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, to remember Eddie Carrillo, who was killed along with Alexi Armendariz, 17, in a car crash Oct. 12. The crash was among seven the CSP recorded last year in Delta County that killed at least one person. Those numbers have prompted a surge enforcement, coming up Feb. 16. (Lucas Vader/DCI)

For the Colorado State Patrol troopers who will soon conduct a “surge” enforcement campaign in Delta County, the goal is zero — zero crashes, or if not that, zero traffic fatalities.

The CSP, with other law enforcement agencies, will be making concentrated efforts on traffic enforcement Feb. 16, in hopes of preventing crashes that end in death or severe injuries.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

