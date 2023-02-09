Fatal crashes spur CSP ‘surge’ enforcement in Delta County

Family and friends gathered at the Paonia K-8 school on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, to remember Eddie Carrillo, who was killed along with Alexi Armendariz, 17, in a car crash Oct. 12. The crash was among seven the CSP recorded last year in Delta County that killed at least one person. Those numbers have prompted a surge enforcement, coming up Feb. 16. (Lucas Vader/DCI)
For the Colorado State Patrol troopers who will soon conduct a “surge” enforcement campaign in Delta County, the goal is zero — zero crashes, or if not that, zero traffic fatalities.
The CSP, with other law enforcement agencies, will be making concentrated efforts on traffic enforcement Feb. 16, in hopes of preventing crashes that end in death or severe injuries.
“What we’re doing is focusing on areas that need high visibility and enforcement actions. We’ve been having problems up there,” CSP Troop 5C Capt. James Saunders said.
Surge enforcements are data-based and conducted monthly in the 5C troop jurisdiction that includes Delta, Montrose and Gunnison counties. Quarterly, there are statewide surge enforcement campaigns, with the next one slated for March.
Delta County is the local 5C’s focus this month based on 2022 crash numbers. Last year, there were seven crashes there in which at least one person died, meaning Delta County crashes accounted for almost half the total number of the 16 fatal crashes recorded in Troop 5C’s six-county enforcement area.
“If you look at the three-year and five-year average, they (Delta County numbers) are consistently the highest,” Saunders said.
The fatal crash data do not include crashes in which those involved died more than 30 days after the incident. Nor do the data include fatalities attributed to driver suicide.
The Feb. 16 enforcement date was not randomly selected, either. Saunders said that, based on a five-year average, Feb. 16 ranked as the day with the most crashes.
“There were a high number of fatal crashes, a high number of DUI crashes. Hopefully, that high visibility and enforcement will help people make safe driving choices,” he said.
“What’s nice about this effort is we invite other agencies to help us out; kind of that force multiplier out there.”
Delta County Sheriff Mark Taylor said that his deputies will be taking part as their own call load allows.
“I’m not sure what the cause (of crash numbers) is, or why that is, but it is concerning that numbers in Delta show it higher than anywhere else in the Troop (5C). Slow down, pay attention, stay off the phones. Don’t drink and drive,” Taylor said.
During the surge enforcement, troopers will be stopping people for observed traffic violations and issuing tickets, as well as paying close attention to indicators of impaired or reckless driving.
“We’re going off what the data show us,” Saunders said. “There’s a definite need to ramp up enforcement in that county. Hopefully, it’s going to stabilize. That’s the goal.”
Motorists throughout 5C need to adhere to the laws, too — just because there is surge enforcement in Delta County does not mean the CSP won’t be on patrol elsewhere.
“It’s not a free pass to drive crazy if you’re in Montrose County or Gunnison County,” said Saunders. “We’ll have a presence elsewhere, but more of a concentrated presence in Delta County that day.”
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
