Father, son ID'd as Sara Lane fatalities

Emergency vehicles line the street into the Fox Meadows subdivision on July 1, where officers discovered a father and son dead in their Sara Lane home.

The two people found dead last week in a home on Sara E. Lane have been identified as father and son, Thomas M. Courser, 73, and Andrew T. Courser, 34, both of Montrose.

Dr. Thomas Canfield, Montrose County coroner, is awaiting full autopsy results and toxicology reports before he will provide a preliminary cause and manner of death for each man. He declined to say whether either man showed signs of injuries.

On July 1, police were summoned to the Fox Meadows neighborhood and a home in the 2100 block of Sara Lane. Special Weapons and Tactics teams from the Montrose Police Department and Montrose County Sheriff’s Office were deployed, in an attempt to get people in the home to come out, but no one did. 

Officers made entry after the lengthy SWAT response that saw access into and out of the neighborhood restricted for a few hours. They discovered the Coursers deceased inside the residence and began investigating the matter as suspicious.

Police command staff could not be reached for more information Wednesday morning.

