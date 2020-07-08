Father, son ID’d as Sara Lane fatalities

The two people found dead last week in a home on Sara E. Lane have been identified as father and son, Thomas M. Courser, 73, and Andrew T. Courser, 34, both of Montrose.
Dr. Thomas Canfield, Montrose County coroner, is awaiting full autopsy results and toxicology reports before he will provide a preliminary cause and manner of death for each man. He declined to say whether either man showed signs of injuries.
On July 1, police were summoned to the Fox Meadows neighborhood and a home in the 2100 block of Sara Lane. Special Weapons and Tactics teams from the Montrose Police Department and Montrose County Sheriff’s Office were deployed, in an attempt to get people in the home to come out, but no one did.
Officers made entry after the lengthy SWAT response that saw access into and out of the neighborhood restricted for a few hours. They discovered the Coursers deceased inside the residence and began investigating the matter as suspicious.
Police command staff could not be reached for more information Wednesday morning.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.