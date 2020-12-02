As Coloradans return to work after a holiday weekend, Gov. Jared Polis joined the nation’s lead infectious disease specialist urging the public to wear face coverings and socially distance to protect our communities and not overwhelm hospitals as COVID-19 cases see an influx this holiday season.
Gov. Polis, who announced Saturday, Nov. 28 he and his partner, Marlon Reis, tested positive for COVID-19 remains in quarantine and provided a brief update about his “very mild” symptoms.
“I’m certainly not out of the woods, nor is Marlon,” he said. “As we know, this can certainly take a different turn after several days, but so far I feel very good.”
He also shared that Colorado had 4,405 new coronavirus cases and 36,690 tests were administered Tuesday, Dec. 1.
With case counts on the rise, Polis urged Coloradans to get tested if they develop symptoms or think they have been exposed.
“We are encouraging anybody with symptoms to go out and get tested,” Polis said. “We have the capacity to do 60 to 70,000 tests a day. That can prevent additional infections.”
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) director, joined Polis remotely for the press conference and emphasized that Colorado is not alone in seeing a spike in cases.
“If you look across the United States, we are really in a public health crisis right now because we are having a surge,” Fauci said.
He expressed concern that the current surge is worse than previous surges the country saw in the late winter and early spring. America is averaging between 100,000 to 200,000 cases a day, 1,000 to 2,000 deaths a day and over 90,000 hospitalizations.
Given the number of people who traveled to participate in family and friend gatherings during Thanksgiving, Fauci said, “we are likely going to see a surge upon a surge” of cases in the coming weeks.
“The numbers were already going up,” he said. “You usually see about 2.5 to 3 weeks following an event, whatever that event is, that precipitates new infections. Traveling is an event. Holiday gathering is an event. Indoor congregate types of settings are an event.”
Adding to the potential surge is the fact that the holiday season is fair from over. Fauci said for the next 30 days or more, we will be in a period of precarious risk because of Christmas, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
“We have a period of a month or more where we have a situation where it is in our hands right now to see if we can mitigate it (viral transmission),” Fauci said.
The press conference came as Colorado coronavirus case number increased to one in 41 residents believed to be contagious with COVID-19. State health officials have said almost 233,000 people have tested positive and over 2,600 Coloradans have died since this past spring.
Hope is still on the horizon as vaccines approach availability for vulnerable populations, with access for the general population anticipated as early as April, Fauci said. In the meantime, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials met Tuesday with the institute’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices to determine what populations have priority for receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.
“Once we get there, we can crush this outbreak just like we did with smallpox, with polio and with measles,” Fauci said. “So we can do it. We just need to hang together a bit longer.”
