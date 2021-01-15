FBI, local agencies prepared for Inauguration Day; say no credible threat identified in Colorado

No specific, known threats exist toward the State Capitol, officials said, but precautions are being taken in light of a nationwide advisory concerning Inauguration Day on Jan. 20.
After violence at the U.S. Capitol last week that resulted in five deaths, including that of a Capitol police officer, multiple arrests — and, this week, the second impeachment of President Donald Trump — the FBI put states on notice that their capitol buildings could become the center of a storm when Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are, respectively, sworn in as president and vice president.
The FBI in Denver said it is establishing a command post to gather intelligence and coordinate with state and local partners on potential threats, as was done during the presidential election.
“Between now and the presidential inauguration on Jan. 20, we will be maintaining a heightened posture to monitor for any emerging threats to the region. This is all part of the effort to ensure the safety of our communities,” the statement read.
“FBI Denver currently has no specific, credible information that would suggest a pending threat to the Colorado State Capitol building,” Denver FBI Acting Public Affairs Specialist Courtney Bernal said Thursday.
“However, we remain vigilant and, as we do every day, will continue to work with law enforcement partners to detect, disrupt, and dismantle any threats that may emerge. We also maintain communication with FBI headquarters to remain abreast of developments around the world that may inform our outreach efforts and investigative activities in the states of Colorado and Wyoming.”
FBI Denver will keep collaborating and sharing information with other agencies to detect and dismantle any threats that should arise, Bernal also said.
The Colorado State Patrol, which is responsible for protecting the State Capitol, is monitoring events nationally and will also monitor for possible events in Colorado, spokesman Trooper Joshua Lewis said.
The CSP is not able to discuss specific security measures.
“We support all those who plan to peaceably assemble in order to exercise their First Amendment rights. Our agency is prepared for this potential activity and emphasizes the importance of a peaceful approach that allows for safe public discourse for all,” Lewis said.
The Colorado Republican Party could not be reached for comment. The state Democratic Party is asking people to stay home on Inauguration Day, spokesman David Pourshoushtari said — mostly because of COVID-19 risks.
“We haven’t heard of anything specific (by way of threats to the State Capitol), but we are urging people to stay home. We are still in the middle of a pandemic, No. 1, and also, based on what we saw last week at the U.S. Capitol, we’ve been encouraging county party officers and people in general to stay home,” he said.
“The inauguration this year is going to look very different than in the past. There is going to be a lot of virtual celebration.”
The Montrose County GOP held a thank-you rally late last week in Trump’s honor. Although there had been plans to hold another thank-you demonstration on Jan. 20, that has been called off, party chairman Ray Langston said.
“There are too many hotheads and I’m afraid something might happen that would reflect poorly on Republicans. It’s too volatile,” he said.
Many people remain upset about the election’s outcome and Langston said he does not trust the result because he believes there was fraud on a broad scale.
Audits and recounts in contested states have not turned up evidence of massive fraud; the president has lost more than 60 court cases related to the election former U.S. Attorney General William Barr said there was not wide-scale fraud.
Langston said people remain concerned over fraud and he is suspicious of the result.
“Regardless, Joe Biden is going to be sworn in as president,” he said. “I’m not going to schedule anything, because there are too many people who might do something stupid.”
The Montrose County Democrats do not have plans for a public Inauguration Day event, but instead will be conducting business as usual at their headquarters — including an ongoing food drive to benefit Sharing Ministries Food Bank from 11 a.m. — 3 p.m.
“I think it is perfect that on Inauguration Day we’re trying to do something positive for the community, rather than anti-whatever,” Chairman Kevin Kuns said. “We’re going to do business as normal and collect more food for Sharing Ministries.”
Local law enforcement agencies have also been notified to be prepared in the event of violence.
Montrose County Sheriff Gene Lillard said he’s aware of no activities in and around the area that would rise to a level of concern, although he and the police department received word from the FBI about the general possibility of risks.
“We are definitely going to let (officers) know and we will be on heightened alert, but we don’t have anything major planned,” Lillard said.
“There are a lot of citizens who are concerned about the way the election went. There are probably 77 million Trump supporters in the U.S. and they have the right to voice their opinion as well. Historically, they have not done it in a violent protest and we do not anticipate that to happen here in Montrose County.”
The Montrose Police Department also is prepared in the event of violence and threats. “I really do believe in peaceful protests and I imagine there could be protests on that day,” Chief Blaine Hall said.
“As long as they remain peaceful, anyone has the right to freedom of speech.”
The MPD has conferred with the sheriff’s office and the local troop office of the Colorado State Patrol, he said, as well as the FBI.
“We’re definitely prepared as a collective law enforcement team in the community to respond to any acts of violence or threats that day,” Hall said.
Kuns and Langston said they were not aware of any threats involving the State Capitol.
Kuns said all states should be prepared, should the worst occur. “If I was any governor in any state in this country, I would be over-prepared. I would hope nothing happens, because it’s not going to change a dang thing, except may endanger people’s lives on both sides of the aisle,” he said.
Langston said talk of unrest reminded him of protests last spring and summer in Denver around the State Capitol, some of which resulted in property damage and other crimes.
Black Lives Matter had peaceful protests, but a few bad actors turned them into something else and everyone was blamed for it, Langston said, adding that this is what is now happening with respect to Trump supporters in the media and beyond.
“They want to condemn Trump and they want to condemn his supporters,” Langston said. He said Trump’s political enemies see him as a threat to their power.
Pourshoushtari said Democrats support peaceful protests as a First Amendment right.
“What we saw, though, last week at the U.S. Capitol, with supporters of the president storming the Capitol, rioting and claiming the lives of five people — that’s not exercising your First Amendment right. That is an attempted coup and insurrection,” he said.
Trump earlier this week in a video statement denounced the violence, but critics pin the blame on him for inciting people who later stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, when Congress met to formally recognize the Electoral College votes for Biden.
Earlier that day, Trump and others spoke to a crowd near the White House. He told those assembled to “fight like hell,” according to published reports, and to go to the Capitol to give Republicans there “the kind of pride and boldness that they need to take back our country.”
Later that afternoon, rioters breached the Capitol and proceedings delayed by hours as Congress and Vice President Mike Pence evacuated.
In video a few hours later, Trump said “I know your pain” and maintained the election had been stolen from him. He told people to go home and “we have to have peace.” Trump also said “We love you — you’re very special.”
Trump has since released a video with a stronger denunciation of the Capitol events, in which he said “No true supporter of mine could ever endorse political violence.”
The U.S. House Democratic majority, with 10 Republicans, had the same day voted to impeach Trump, even though he leaves office Jan. 20. The House articles of impeachment charge the president with “incitement of insurrection.”
Kuns said the second impeachment is nothing to celebrate: “How sad of a day for America. I wasn’t celebrating watching that, to see the president of the United States impeached twice and the second time, for basically inciting insurrection.”
He said he was shocked to see people vote against impeachment, after everything that had happened Jan. 6. “It was beyond comprehension to me, not as a Democrat, but as an American,” Kuns said, adding reports that some House members may have voted against impeachment because they feared for their safety, was deeply concerning.
“That’s what America’s come to?” he said. “That’s where we are after four years under Trump. If somebody had told me that six years ago, I probably would have asked what they were smoking.”
Langston said the second impeachment is as flawed and baseless as the first (in 2019) and especially ridiculous given Trump’s time left in office.
“It’s a farce,” he said. “They are going to regret that big time. They totally cheapened what impeachment is about.”
He noted the Senate is in recess until Jan. 19 and that current Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will not convene the body before then, even for an impeachment trial. Langston also questioned whether a president can even be impeached after leaving office. Both impeachments were “totally illegal,” Langston said.
The FBI remains focused on identifying and investigating those who were involved in the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol, or who continue to engage in or incite violence. The agency is working with law enforcement partners to share relevant tips submitted by the public.
“The FBI continues to remain steadfast in our mission to dually and simultaneously protect the American people and uphold the U.S. Constitution,” the agency’s statement read.
“It is vital that the FBI, our law enforcement partners, and the public work together to protect our communities. We urge the public to remain vigilant and immediately report to law enforcement if they see or hear anything suspicious or witness acts of violence.”
The public can provide tips, information, and videos of illegal activity by calling 303-629-7171 or visiting https://www.fbi.gov/tips.
Lillard reiterated there is no known reason to be concerned about any local rallies or events and that people have the right to peaceably assemble.
“We don’t want anyone coming to our town to be violent or to destroy anything. We don’t want to see that happen either,” he said.
