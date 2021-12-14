A San Miguel County man is in federal custody for allegedly assaulting two D.C. Metropolitan Police officers at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
Avery Carter MacCracken, 68, of Telluride, was arrested without incident on Dec. 11, near Norwood where he was reportedly staying in his car.
MacCracken is charged federally with assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon or inflicting bodily injury; civil disorder; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds and act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings.
MacCracken was allegedly present at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, as both chambers of Congress convened to certify the Electoral College. According to the criminal complaint against MacCracken, temporary and permanent barricades had been put up to keep crowds away during the proceedings and exterior doors and windows were secured. As the U.S. Capitol Police attempted to keep order, people in the crowd forced their way into the building by breaking windows and/or assaulting officers.
The violence prompted both chambers to evacuate and the House and Senate suspended their work until about 8 that night, when the Electoral College was certified.
Ample video footage from the mobile devices of those at the scene was available to agents, including footage or images of “a white male who was observed in physical altercations with uniformed police officers,” an FBI Special Agent in the Denver Division, Grand Junction Resident Agency wrote in the complaint against MacCracken. (The agent’s name was redacted.)
Per the allegations in that document, the same man, later identified as MacCracken, pushed and shoved an officer identified as JG, as well as struck him with a closed fist in the right cheek, cutting it under his eye. Officer JG’s body camera captured the attack on video, showing MacCracken coming up to the line of police, clenching his fist “in a fighting manner” and then pushing, tugging at and striking him, the FBI agent wrote.
MacCracken also allegedly assaulted Officer HF, who was standing next to Officer JG — shoving, pushing and grabbing at the officer’s elbow, as well as possibly striking him.
At the time of the alleged assaults, the man’s identity was unknown and the FBI publicized it online in hopes of identifying him.
San Miguel County Sheriff Bill Masters said that on about Jan. 20, he received a tip from someone in the community who reported he or she thought those pictures were of MacCracken. The individual also viewed images from the Sedition Hunters website at seditionhunters.org, where the same individual depicted on the police camera footage and FBI’s website was identified as “covereddragon.”
Masters also viewed the images and believed they depicted MacCracken, whom he has known for several years as an area resident “with numerous and frequent contacts by himself personally, and by his deputies. … He further explained he has seen MacCracken dressed in the very same clothes on multiple occasions in Telluride as depicted in the FBI and Sedition Hunters websites,” according to the FBI’s complaint.
Masters even recognized Telluride buildings in the backgrounds of some of the photos.
Telluride Marshal John Comte also responded to the FBI’s page and the Sedition Hunters photos; he too, said he recognized MacCracken, also having had several personal dealings with him. He also recognized the man by his clothing.
“People were pointing (it) out to us,” Masters said Tuesday, Dec. 14, when the arrest was announced. “On this website, they had pictures of all these different people from various private phones, pictures, etc. Somebody directed us to the website and sure enough, there was a picture of this gentleman there that was obviously Mr. MacCracken,” he alleged.
“At the same time, the FBI was looking at him and eventually came up with enough information to get a warrant for him.”
The FBI agent who prepared the complaint said although MacCracken is considered a transient, he has been known to live in the Telluride area for several years; his vehicle registration and driver’s license are both Colorado.
The agent also obtained and reviewed travel records showing MacCracken bought a plane ticket Jan. 3, then flew from Montrose to Washington, D.C., returning Jan. 9.
It is a federal crime to knowingly enter or remain on restricted grounds with the intend to impede or disrupt government business, the agent wrote in the complaint, listing out the probable cause behind that charge and each of the other ones.
It is unlawful to obstruct, impede, interfere with or attempt to obstruct, impede or interfere with any law enforcement officer engaged in lawful duties pertaining to the protection of any federally protected function.
“This includes the Joint Session of Congress where the Senate and House count Electoral College votes,” the agent wrote in concluding his complaint.
MacCracken appeared in federal court Tuesday and was still detained at last report.
His case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section, with assistance from the USAO for the District of Colorado.
So far, more than 700 people have been arrested across the United States on allegations of crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol. More than 220 have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.
“I think people from all reasonable persuasions realize this was a treasonous attack on the United States,” Masters said Tuesday, referring to the Capitol breach.
He said people have compared the Capitol breach with riots and protests elsewhere in the nation over racial injustice. Masters said although rioting is illegal, what happened Jan. 6 occurred at “our Capitol” where elected officials were trying to conduct the business of government.
“This is wrong,” said Masters. “To attack police officers that are trying to protect our Republic like that? It’s outrageous conduct.”
The FBI investigation into the Jan. 6 Capitol attack is ongoing. Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI or visit tips.fbi.gov.