The Breckenridge Film Festival, which has gone virtual this year, has a local contributor.
The festival started on Sept. 17 and features Matt Jenkins’ “Lessons on Fate & Falling,” a documentary feature film he directed, wrote, edited and produced — colleague John Steele contributed to the film as a co-writer and executive producer.
“Lessons on Fate & Falling” documents the story of Montrose High School teacher Adam Wright, who fell six stories off the Black Canyon of the Gunnison in 2017 but survived after being rescued by EMTs Tyson Lockhart and Robby Rogers.
The film debuted earlier this year in Montrose and surrounding communities, and was set to play in other locations before precautions taken due to the COVID-19 pandemic halted those plans.
Those interested in watching the film digitally can visit breckfilmfest.org for more information and can stream the film at (tinyurl.com/yyg473av). The festival ends Oct. 4.
Jenkins, after submitting the film to over 40 festivals and receiving several rejections, was finally notified by the festival director of the Breckenridge Film Festival that his film was selected because it was set regionally and in Colorado. And thanks to the community coming out to support and view the film, Jenkins was able to offset festival submission costs.
“To be included among these films and these filmmakers is an honor,” Jenkins said. “It’s also motivation to keep doing good film and to keep challenging myself as a filmmaker and to keep trying to tell a better story.”
An avid fan of cinema, Jenkins often visits several film festivals throughout the year. While at a film festival, Jenkins seeks out lanyards, worn by filmmakers and actors, as he’s interested in learning more about their association with the festival.
In early 2019, the experience flipped on itself for Jenkins. During the 13th Annual Colorado Environmental Film Festival, Jenkins, wearing a lanyard, had attendees seeking out his lanyard, as his documentary short, “Of Apples and Anthracite,” which he co-wrote and co-produced with Steele, was a short at the festival.
“When I had that experience, I immediately thought, ‘This is right. This is it. I want to keep doing this.’ I committed then to continue doing stories and being a filmmaker,” Jenkins said.
Due to the festival’s virtual nature, Jenkins won’t be presenting his film in person, but being in the same company as a flurry of other talented filmmakers and actors is an honor — Louis Gossett Jr., an award-winning actor, stars in “The Cuban,” one of the festival’s films.
Jenkins spent 100 hours editing the film, which helped add to the appreciation of being selected for a festival.
“I was grateful and tremendously excited that we’re going to set the film out to a wider audience,” he said.
Nearly three years after Wright’s unfortunate fall, he said he isn’t feeling any long-term physical effects. He spoke of the film’s journey, which at first, took some convincing to be made.
After the accident, Wright just wanted to recover. Jenkins, however, told him there was potential to turn the unfortunate circumstance into a film that focused on themes such as hope, fate and fatherhood. Wright finally agreed.
“Taking this and turning it into a movie wasn’t something that I envisioned, but I think [Jenkins] did a great job of telling the story,” Wright said. “Having had the opportunity for people to see it and be there when they did a showing in Montrose and Delta, people have responded to it in a positive way.”
Much of the film’s central themes are highlighted by Wright during the documentary.
“That lesson of gratitude is huge,” Jenkins said. “Be grateful for what you have. We hope that we’ve invested that spirit into the story and Adam’s experience.
“The way that he’s come out of that story is be grateful,” Jenkins continued. “Have gratitude for the relationships you have; for your sons and daughters, for your friends and family, and the things that are important in your life. That’s the lesson.”
Jenkins said themes of the film, especially hope, resonate in today’s climate.
“There’s not always going to be COVID,” he added. “One of the themes of the film is to have hope and hold on to what matters to you. Telling good stories and reaching an audience is important to me, and I’m going to be persistent and committed to that.
“The story shows, and hopefully the lesson that all of us can learn on planet Earth, as Americans, as Coloradans, as citizens of Montrose County is we can get through this. There will be an end to this, and it will be an awesome, wonderful thing. But you have to sometimes go through some of the rough stuff to get back to a place where your life’s better,” Jenkins later added.
Wright agreed, and hope themes of the film can resonate with audience members.
“We’re hopeful that, during this time, it can provide hope, because there’s a lot of rough things going around in the world, particularly around coronavirus. It’s a story of coming out of a dark place and good things happen.”
Jenkins said there are still some outstanding submissions as there’s hope the film can be selected for other festivals. There are plans to release the film online through a streaming platform, around December or January, once the film completes its festival cycle. Also, Jenkins plans to eventually screen the film in Grand Junction to give friends and family of Lockhart and Rogers a chance to see the feature.
