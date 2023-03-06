A federal judge on Monday ordered Megan Hess and Shirley Koch to pay $436,427 in restitution to the victims of their body-sales scam through the now defunct Sunset Mesa Funeral Home Directors.
United States District Judge Christine Arguello denied Hess’ bid to exclude the next of kin of decedents as victims eligible for restitution.
Arguello also said the victims should be first in line for any payment, not insurance companies that may have paid some funeral costs.
Restitution is mandatory for those directly and proximately harmed by a crime. Hess and Koch in a scheme to acquire bodies and body parts to sell used artifice to get money and property from deceased people’s families for services ultimately not rendered, it was said in court.
The survivors were “clearly and directly harmed”: they had been lied to and paid Sunset Mesa based on those lies.
Hess operated Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors and an associated business, Donor Services Inc., as a non-transplant tissue bank, in Montrose until early February, 2018. The FBI and state of Colorado served search warrants at the businesses then, and the businesses promptly closed.
As the legal saga went on, allegations emerged that Hess had used the promise of low-cost cremations to assure a steady supply of bodies that she and Koch, her mother, harvested and sold, either with no permission, or with permission for only limited donations. According to how the federal government characterized the scheme, cremains returned to families were in many cases not their loved ones’, but were represented as such, and Sunset Mesa collected payments from many customers despite not providing the services.
Dozens of people who had used Sunset Mesa for final arrangements of loved ones filed civil suits, either collectively or individually; some of them obtained hefty judgments, the bulk of which are yet to be collected.
Hess and Koch were indicted in 2020 on multiple counts of mail fraud; each pleaded to a single count last year and were in January sentenced to 20 and 15 years, respectively.
They are currently in custody of the U.S. Bureau of Prisons at Waseca, Minnesota.
Monday’s hearing was for a formal order of restitution under the Mandatory Victim Restitution Act, entailing 331 victims with “known” funeral expenses and 229 with “unknown” expenses, based on what the U.S. Attorney’s Office was able to demonstrate through financial records and research.
The USAO agreed to Koch’s objections with respect to about 20 people. Assistant U.S. Attorney Tim Neff said the FBI had compiled funeral expenses based primarily on records from Sunset Mesa itself; the default would be an actual invoice contained in those records.
“Admittedly, those were at times not great,” Neff said, however, most of the time, the files contained a figure.
When the records reflected payments made, investigators worked to determine what the payment was for. In general, Sunset Mesa had filed a list of customers who had outstanding balances, payment plans and who had made a partial payment, or none at all, Neff said.
“That was a small number of people, but we did find those files,” he said.
When there was no evidence of payment, the government “zeroed” those costs out and looked for other evidence of payment. Finding none in those limited circumstances, the government did not include those amounts, or, if only a partial payment had been made, that is the amount included for restitution.
Neff added that the government corrected the record when people stepped forward with evidence they had paid in cash.
Hess had argued through a motion that the Mandatory Victim Restitution Act shouldn’t apply to next of kin, because they aren’t what the law defines as “victims.” The motion further argued that those who had filed lawsuits against her and Sunset Mesa Funeral Foundation shouldn’t receive any restitution, and that any restitution ordered should be offset by the price of services that were in fact rendered.
The USAO said in a written response the act indeed applied to the next of kin.
“Essentially, the defendants devised a scheme and artifice to obtain money and property from decedents and their families who relied on the defendants’ false statements and misrepresentations when engaging the defendants for funeral and burial services,” the response says.
“In many cases, the defendants never discussed authorization to donate parts of the decedents’ bodies, but then sold parts of those individuals’ bodies. In other cases, the defendants obtained limited consent to donate small or specific portions of decedents’ bodies, often by lying about how those parts would be used, and then exceeded the scope of the limited consent by selling additional or different body parts.”
The next of kin agreed to hire Hess based on false representations and thus, are entitled to restitution.
Hess’ motion also argued that restitution for those who had filed suit against her and won a judgment should be reduced by the amount of those judgments.
Neff said that would apply in instances when the funds actually had been recovered, but since that has not happened, restitution should be ordered in full for those victims. Hess has not supplied proof that those who successfully sued have recovered money, except for $728 paid to the next of kin of one decedent, whose widow and stepdaughter successfully sued. The full judgment in that case was $468,010.
As to Hess’ request to have the amounts offset by services provided, the court had previously denied that bid.
“None of the victims would have sought funeral services from the defendant had they known what was going to be done,” Neff said.
Arguello earlier asked Neff why insurance companies that had paid a portion of funeral costs should receive any restitution, given that the policy holders paid premiums. That, Arguello said, was a “windfall” for the companies. She said the restitution should go to the next of kin.
Neff did not disagree, saying that from a fairness standpoint, the court is exactly right. The government and defense attorneys had hashed out the amounts, however, and Neff said he was just strictly applying statute. If a victim had received compensation from insurance, the court should order payment to the insurance company.
“That just does not seem right. They got paid premiums,” Arguello said.
“Certainly, we would like to see that money go back to the victims,” Neff said.
Although defense attorney Martha Eskesen said the premiums paid to the insurance companies don’t always equal the costs those firms actually paid out, Arguello ordered that restitution will go to families first and, if anything is left, then to the insurance companies.
As well, Arguello declined to award restitution to any of the “body broker” buyers who profited from the remains of individuals Hess and Koch sold them without consent; the judge noted none of the brokers had requested restitution.
Arguello ordered $436,427, to be paid, joint and several, by Hess and Koch. The figure included $419,398 for known funeral expenses; $13,421 in requests from victims and $3,607 additional requests for funds.
The judged waived interest. The women cannot open new lines of credit or enter into financial agreements without approval of the federal probation department. Any money received from tax returns, other income or financial gain has to be paid to satisfy the restitution order.
Hess is not allowed to engage in any arrangement that would have her involved in cremation, funeral or body brokering business without the permission of the probation office. As for Koch, her age, 69, and her 15-year sentence effectively render such a prohibition pointless, it was said.
Jerry Espinoza, whose deceased father (also named Jerry Espinoza) was handled through Sunset Mesa, said he does not expect to see any money from federally ordered restitution, or through the multi-party lawsuit of which he is currently a party, if judgment is secured.
“I’m not really planning on it at all. I just don’t see it,” he told the Daily Press. “I don’t think they got what they deserved, but at least it’s something.”