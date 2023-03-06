A federal judge on Monday ordered Megan Hess and Shirley Koch to pay $436,427 in restitution to the victims of their body-sales scam through the now defunct Sunset Mesa Funeral Home Directors.

United States District Judge Christine Arguello denied Hess’ bid to exclude the next of kin of decedents as victims eligible for restitution.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

Assistant Editor and Senior Writer

