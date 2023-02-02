Federal court approves agreement ending doctors' suit against Delta hospital

A sexual discrimination lawsuit three physicians filed against Delta’s hospital district has been dismissed under a settlement agreement, federal court records show.
A joint stipulation between plaintiffs Gina Martin, Amanda Swanson and Susan Bright and the Delta County Memorial Hospital District, dated Dec. 12, 2022, advised the U.S. District Court a settlement was reached.
The terms of the settlement were not provided, however, the stipulation is for a dismissal with prejudice, which means the claims will not be refiled. Each party is to pay his or her attorney’s costs and fees.
U.S. District Magistrate Scott T. Varholak granted the dismissal motion the same day, ending the case that began in 2019.
At the time, Drs. Martin (now Miller), Swanson and Bright sued the hospital district (which now operates as Delta Health), claiming district officials violated the Equal Pay Act; retaliated because one of the doctors sought to use the Family Medical Leave Act, and that the defendants violated the Colorado Anti-Discrimination Act based on sexual and pregnancy discrimination. (The pregnancy claim pertained to only one of the doctors.)
The physicians alleged they were paid less than male colleagues with fewer qualifications and also received more demanding on-call schedules. Their suit also alleged the plaintiffs were intimidated when they raised concerns about provisions of their new employment contracts.
The hospital consistently denied the claims, which arose from the doctors’ terminations over contract renewals for their employment at Delta Family Medicine. In filings, the plaintiffs pointed to reasons other than sex that supported the wage disparities and other claims raised.
In 2022, the hospital won a partial summary judgment on the Equal Pay Act claim, Miller’s Family Medical Leave Act Claim, one claim of wage discrimination and one of constructive discharge.
The hospital’s motion for summary judgment on Miller’s contract term and termination was denied, as were the judgement sought on the anti-discrimination act claim for discriminatory termination and contract terms.
A trial had been set for early last December, however, this past November, the parties signaled to the court that a settlement was in the works, so it was put on hold.
With the stipulated dismissal, the case is now closed.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
