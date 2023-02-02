Federal court approves agreement ending doctors' suit against Delta hospital

A 2019 lawsuit against the Delta hospital has been dismissed under a stipulated agreement inked in December, 2022. (DCI/file photo)

A sexual discrimination lawsuit three physicians filed against Delta’s hospital district has been dismissed under a settlement agreement, federal court records show.

A joint stipulation between plaintiffs Gina Martin, Amanda Swanson and Susan Bright and the Delta County Memorial Hospital District, dated Dec. 12, 2022, advised the U.S. District Court a settlement was reached.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

