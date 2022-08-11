Federal government seeks dismissal of canal-death suit

Federal defendants argue that the wrongful death suit brought by parents of a deceased Montrose teenager should be dismissed, because the government does not employ the entity managing the canal where he drowned. Thus, the U.S. District Court has no jurisdiction, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a Monday motion to dismiss Matthew and Emily Imus’ wrongful death claims.
The Montrose couple’s son, Connor Imus, 17, fell into the South Canal in May of 2019; it is speculated that he might have been trying to save his dog, Bella. Both the youth and his dog drowned in the canal, which the Uncompahgre Valley Water Users Association operates and maintains under a decades-old contract with the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.
The Imus family sued, originally in state-level district court, naming the UVWUA. The Montrose District Court filing was transferred to federal court in June, closing the case here, unless it is remanded.
The federal suit alleges negligence resulting in wrongful death; premises liability resulting in wrongful death to “invitee;” premises liability to licensee resulting in wrongful death and premises liability to “trespassee” resulting in death, all against UVWUA.
The complaint also makes the same four complaints against the United States government (Bureau of Reclamation); each claim is also stated as a survivor claim.
The plaintiffs contend both the water users association and the BuRec owed Connor a duty of care and, in breaching that duty, caused his death, damages, injuries and losses. His parents also suffered injury, damages and losses because of his death, including grief, pain, suffering, emotional stress, and financial costs associated with medical and funeral expenses.
The Imus suit says the teen believed the canal was a public area and thus he was an invitee as defined under law when he entered the area of the South Canal — where there were no posted warnings, despite a 2010 drowning in another part of the South Canal.
Connor was also a licensee as defined by law when he came onto the premises with UVWUA’s “permission or consent,” per the lawsuit. Under another provision of statute, Connor was a “trespasser” when he entered the property, but in all instances, the UVWUA and BuRec “knew that the presence of the canal constituted a danger to the public, including Connor Imus,” the lawsuit contends.
But the BuRec does not engage in day-to-day management on the South Canal and case law has established that the agency has discretion about whether to post warnings, the Aug. 8 motion to dismiss indicates. The Imuses failed to show any policy or procedure that cancels out that discretion and further, the government is immune from legal action over the operation of the South Canal, based on its contract with UVWUA, Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew Soler wrote in the motion.
The South Canal is part of the Uncompahgre Project, which the UVWUA has operated since the early 1900s. Contracts between the association and the government covered building the project and transferring rights and access. These were superseded by a 1984 contract, which has only been amended once since, in 1984, and holds sway as the operative contract, the government’s motion to dismiss the Imus suit says.
Although the United States retains the right to use water from the Uncompahgre Project only for its own benefit, the UVWUA was granted all water rights in the name of the United States as part of the project.
The association, the motion stresses, “is the only entity responsible for operating and maintaining the Uncompahgre Project, which includes … the South Canal and the land next to the South Canal” where Connor drowned.
Soler said that under the 1948 contract, the water users association is responsible for maintaining and operating the project works and agrees to hold harmless the United States and its agents, employees and officers from any damages arising from the care, operation and maintenance of the project.
Although the government can be sued for personal injury or death caused by employee negligence, that doesn’t apply in the Imus case, Soler said, in explaining the federal defendants’ position that BuRec is protected by sovereign immunity from the claims: the government cannot be held liable for acts by independent contractors.
The UVUWA does not meet the legal definition of an employee of the United States. The contract “makes clear” that UVWUA is an independent contractor, Soler said, arguing that the lack of federal employee status means the federal court does not have jurisdiction, so the complaint must be dismissed.
As further basis for dismissal, Soler raised BuRec’s “discretionary functions.” All the claims against the government turn on the same fundamental allegation: that the United States didn’t warn against or take steps to guard against dangerous conditions on the South Canal.
Decisions whether and how to warn “unlikely visitors” to the canal of potential dangers are “discretionary acts for which Congress has not waived sovereign immunity,” Soler wrote.
The Imuses have not shown a law or policy that would serve to waive the BuRec’s discretion over warnings on the South Canal — and that’s because no such law or policy exists, Soler also wrote.
The government argues that because of UVWUA’s contract to take care of the Uncompahgre Project, the Bureau of Reclamation primarily relies on the association to put up signs or take other mitigation measures. The BuRec does not create specific policies for warnings on the Uncompahgre Project. The agency, which delivers 10 trillion gallons of water per year, is the country’s largest water wholesaler.
If the agency were to decide on placing signs, that action would be susceptible to policy analysis.
“Because of an agency’s broad reach … the (court) has repeatedly applied the discretionary-function exception to defend decisions not to post warning signs when the decision inherently requires a balancing act of public policy objectives, such as resource allocation, visitor safety and determinations to play an unobtrusive role in dispensing warnings, among others,” Soler wrote.
The plaintiffs failed to clear the necessary legal tests to overcome BuRec’s discretionary-function exceptions and the suit should be dismissed, the filing argues.
A response to the dismissal motion is pending.
