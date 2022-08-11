Federal government seeks dismissal of canal-death suit

A sheriff's vehicle waits at the site near where a Montrose teen's body, and that of his dog, were recovered from the South Canal in 2019. The federal government has filed to dismiss his parents' wrongful death claims. (Montrose Daily Press/file photo)

Federal defendants argue that the wrongful death suit brought by parents of a deceased Montrose teenager should be dismissed, because the government does not employ the entity managing the canal where he drowned. Thus, the U.S. District Court has no jurisdiction, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a Monday motion to dismiss Matthew and Emily Imus’ wrongful death claims.

The Montrose couple’s son, Connor Imus, 17, fell into the South Canal in May of 2019; it is speculated that he might have been trying to save his dog, Bella. Both the youth and his dog drowned in the canal, which the Uncompahgre Valley Water Users Association operates and maintains under a decades-old contract with the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

