Another person has been charged as the result of a long-running investigation into methamphetamine and fentanyl distribution that snared multiple suspects, some of whom were federally indicted.

Mark Cawthon, arrested in June, was charged formally this month with distribution of a controlled substance as a class-2 drug felony and as a special offender, a class-1 drug felony, according to Montrose Combined Court records. He was also charged with money laundering as a class-3 felony.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

