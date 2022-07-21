Another person has been charged as the result of a long-running investigation into methamphetamine and fentanyl distribution that snared multiple suspects, some of whom were federally indicted.
Mark Cawthon, arrested in June, was charged formally this month with distribution of a controlled substance as a class-2 drug felony and as a special offender, a class-1 drug felony, according to Montrose Combined Court records. He was also charged with money laundering as a class-3 felony.
Cawthon remained in custody Wednesday, on a $60,000 cash-only bond. He was due in court Thursday morning to request a preliminary hearing date.
The 7th Judicial District Drug Task Force, in investigating the ongoing importation of meth, heroin and fentanyl in Montrose and Delta counties, developed leads and evidence that brought them to Cawthon and provided them with probable cause to search his curbside trash.
In the trash can, agents allegedly found pieces of foil with black residue on them, consistent with using heroin or fentanyl. These showed dark lines “which are consistent with the term ‘chasing the dragon,’” an agent wrote in Cawthon’s arrest affidavit.
The task force also found a metal spoon with white residue, consistent with using meth and other drugs, as well as “a number of devices altered to be utilized for the consumption of fumes,” including a brass bullet casing, cut off at the end to form a tube.
The affidavit also lists a broken scale that is suspected of being used to weigh illegal drugs.
Documents found in the trash were in Cawthon’s name and some packaging found tested presumptively positive for meth, according to the affidavit.
The agent listed as “most notable” evidence of a money transfer to Anya Abachiche, who is among several people federally indicted on drug charges. She is accused, with Ernest Anthony Abachiche Jr., Eric Thomas, Mykah Mahaney, Jessie French and Robert Burnett, of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Their cases are proceeding through the federal court system, with trials set for some later this year.
Another defendant, Mariah Wilkes, was charged locally with distribution of a controlled substance and as a special offender, as well as with money laundering. She is due in court Aug. 2.
As part of the task force and Drug Enforcement Administration investigation, agents last December stopped Thomas’ vehicle while it was coming back from the Denver area. They found a large bag with 450 grams of meth, as well as an orange bundle with the name “Mark” on it, according to the arrest affidavit.
The bundle reportedly held 220 grams of meth.
Another package was labeled “Big Momma,” which task force agents determined is a street name for Mahaney. This package reportedly contained 21.7 grams of fentanyl pills.
A warranted search of Thomas’ phone led investigators to others, including Anya Abachiche and a man who has not been charged, according to available federal court records. They also reportedly found messages between Thomas and Cawthon.
The DEA also discovered Cawthon had sent $1,300 to Anya Abachiche, using his Montrose address as the sender address, his affidavit says.
The local task force conducted a covert “trash pull” at that residence in February, finding the above-mentioned items.
Based on what was found in the trash, the task force obtained a warrant for Cawthon’s home. They found and seized a baggie of suspected meth, a handgun and ammo, as well as suspected paraphernalia, the affidavit says.
A confidential source in June alleged to the task force that Thomas had been delivering drugs into Western Colorado, including to Cawthon, whose drugs were packaged separately and labeled for him.
Cawthon’s cell phone was sent for a forensic electronics examination. The affidavit did not state whether anything of evidentiary value was found on it.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone