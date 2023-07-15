Federal judge approves settlement in nurse’s wage suit

The wage suit brought by a former nurse at the Delta hospital ended when a federal judge approved the proposed settlement, after initially balking over the amount that would be left for plaintiffs after attorneys' fees. (DCI/file photo)
After initial hesitation, a federal judge signed off on the settlement agreement between a former nurse at Delta’s hospital and the Delta County Memorial Hospital District.
Krystal Gray, who worked at Delta County Memorial Hospital (since rebranded as Delta Health) as a nurse between 2015 and 2019, sued the hospital district in 2019 over hers and others’ pay. Under the Fair Labor Standards Act, Gray alleged she and others provided patient care during times they were off the clock for meals, or before or after their shifts, while at the same time, they faced discipline if they earned too much unapproved overtime.
Eventually, her suit picked up several other plaintiffs as a class action; in the end, about 20 people were part of the collective suit.
The hospital district, which denied all of Gray’s claims, reached a settlement in the litigation; according to court records, the settlement figure was $200,000.
But the deal hit a snag when U.S. District Judge R. Brooke Jackson balked at the proposal. He said in a May order that the amount didn’t seem to leave much to be distributed between the class action members, while allocating 85% of the money to attorneys.
For the 20 opt-in plaintiffs, the proposed settlement would leave $22,000 for them, or about $1,000 apiece, the judge estimated.
Jackson asked the attorneys to produced itemized time records, even though they said they were seeking fees that would below the average hourly market rate in Colorado for their work. Also, he was not aware of whether the proposed amount or the allocation of the money had been approved by each person who opted into the suit.
The attorneys in response said the amount left for plaintiffs represents more than the total of their unpaid overtime wages for the period falling under the two-year statute of limitations for the claims, which was about $13,400. The other plaintiffs had also signed consent forms to allow Gray decision-making on their behalf.
Jackson reviewed the plaintiffs’ attorney response to his order and, “noting that defendant had previously approved the settlement and terms,” approved it and granted the earlier, unopposed motion for attorneys' fees and costs.
He issued the order June 9, formally ending the case.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
