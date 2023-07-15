Federal judge approves settlement in nurse’s wage suit

The wage suit brought by a former nurse at the Delta hospital ended when a federal judge approved the proposed settlement, after initially balking over the amount that would be left for plaintiffs after attorneys' fees. (DCI/file photo)

After initial hesitation, a federal judge signed off on the settlement agreement between a former nurse at Delta’s hospital and the Delta County Memorial Hospital District.

Krystal Gray, who worked at Delta County Memorial Hospital (since rebranded as Delta Health) as a nurse between 2015 and 2019, sued the hospital district in 2019 over hers and others’ pay. Under the Fair Labor Standards Act, Gray alleged she and others provided patient care during times they were off the clock for meals, or before or after their shifts, while at the same time, they faced discipline if they earned too much unapproved overtime.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?