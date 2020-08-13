The case against a former Montrose mortician and her mother entails voluminous evidence, COVID-19 pandemic-induced limits on courtroom access, multiple witnesses and complex information, a federal judge said Wednesday.
What it all means is that the trial for Megan Hess and Shirley Koch, which had been set for November, is off the books until at least late spring, 2021, and — at least, tentatively — will be held in Denver instead of Grand Junction.
Hess, the former owner of Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors in Montrose, and Koch, her mother, were indicted in March after a nearly two-year investigation on charges of mail fraud and illegally shipping diseased body parts.
The government alleges the women engaged in a lengthy scheme to obtain human remains and sold them for profit through Sunset Mesa and the associated Donor Services Inc., both of which have closed.
Hess and Koch allegedly offered inexpensive cremation services in order to maintain a steady supply of bodies for research, educational and medical markets, but either did not inform the decedents’ survivors, or sold more than what some survivors had agreed to donate.
The mail fraud charges involve 38 decedents.
The women are further accused of shipping the heads of three deceased people who had tested positive for hepatitis-C, either without documentation, or with altered paperwork.
Prior to her indictment, Hess and other Sunset Mesa defendants were sued in multiple cases by multiple parties, who accused them of harvesting human body parts without permission, selling the bodies, and returning incorrect cremains to survivors — or, in some cases, substances other than human ashes.
Stephen Laiche, an attorney for Koch, said Wednesday that, given the volume of evidence in need of review, “realistically,” the defense would not be ready for trial until next spring or summer.
Dan Shaffer, an attorney for Hess, agreed. “Even spring sounds a little fast,” he said.
U.S. Assistant Attorney General Jeremy Chaffin did not oppose defense motions to delay Hess and Koch’s trial, which had been set for November.
“I understand the defense’s position. I recognize that it took the government a considerable amount of time to digest and comprehend the situation and the facts of this case, and it would be unrealistic of me to believe the defense could evaluate matters substantially more quickly than the government did,” Chaffin said.
“Additionally, I recognize the defense is at an increased disadvantage, given the current (COVID-19) pandemic.”
Further, documents Laiche is entitled to review are available, but he will have to travel to Denver in order to review them, Chaffin said.
“Given all that, given that this trial would be fairly lengthy and expansive, with dozens of witnesses, I think that a spring trial is probably a likely result,” he said, adding that the government will seek to move matters along as quickly as possible.
Chaffin said he expects the trial would take at least two to three weeks. The government will be calling about 50 lay witnesses, as well as expert witnesses for such purposes as DNA and cremains analysis, plus about a half-dozen people from businesses “associated with this scheme,” Chaffin said.
U.S. Magistrate Gordon Gallagher acknowledged that Sunset Mesa families have been waiting on the case for quite some time.
“With all due respect to a number of alleged victims, who have an equal right under speedy trial (considerations) and want this to come to fruition, I do grant the motion to continue,” Gallagher said.
The judge took note of the time the investigation took and documents in evidence, the page count of which exceeds half a million. The women’s defense teams are required to review, in depth, the workings of a business for close to a decade, including through forensic accounting, and also must delve into other complicated matters in order to mount a defense, Gallagher said.
That’s time-consuming enough — and then COVID-19 threw everyone a curveball, he indicated.
Courtroom space is limited in Grand Junction and there is not enough room to practice proper social distancing for a substantial jury pool, witnesses, attorneys, defendants and spectators.
The U.S. District Court in Colorado has held very few trials since the pandemic was declared; these were shorter trials and took place in Denver, Gallagher said.
In the Hess/Koch matter, the court is looking at seating 16 jurors (12, plus four alternates), along with court staff and other parties, and the federal courts in the state have not yet tried a case of this magnitude since the declared pandemic.
“We just can’t do it here right now,” Gallagher said, later instructing attorneys to contact clerks for U.S. District Judge Christine Arguello in Denver for setting a trial in late spring or early summer.
Although the situation might change, the judge said earlier that, at least preliminarily, the trial is to be in Denver
“This is a trial that will almost certainly require a more extensive jury panel, particularly if it is tried back on the Western Slope,” Gallagher said, finding that all parties had exercised their due diligence and that the ends of justice are served by a granting a continuance.
The defense teams were given six months in which to file motions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.