Federal prosecutors: Motion to delay body-scheme trial fails to consider public's interest

Shirley Koch, one of two women accused of a scheme to obtain and sell human remains, should proceed to trial next year as scheduled, the U.S. Attorney’s Office says.
Koch was federally indicted in 2020, along with her daughter, Megan Hess, who formerly operated Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors in Montrose.
The women deny charges of aiding and abetting mail fraud with respect to more than 30 decedents, as well as allegations that they violated the law with respect to shipping diseased human remains, specifically, the heads of three people who were positive for hepatitis-C, without the proper paperwork.
Koch’s attorneys on Dec. 15 filed to postpone her trial, which is set to begin Feb. 7, 2022. If that request is granted, it will be the fifth time the trial date is continued.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office on Dec. 17 hit back, stating in its response that by February, it will have been almost two years since the indictments were handed down.
The defense motion “admittedly” has advanced sufficient grounds from Koch’s perspective to delay the case, Assistant US Attorney Tim Neff wrote in the response.
“Obviously, the most significant factor weighing in favor of Koch’s request to delay the trial is the fact that Koch’s original set of attorneys have since withdrawn from the case and they have recently been replaced with new counsel,” Neff said.
But the USAO and the families whose loved ones’ remains were allegedly harvested and sold without permission are not responsible for that, he said. Still, they will “undoubtedly” be affected by Koch’s decision to change her legal representation “as it will result in another protracted delay.”
Koch’s attorneys argue in their motion that the ends of justice are served by the delay, because of thousands of pieces of evidence that they need time to review, assess and investigate in order to provide her with effective counsel, as per her constitutional rights.
The court must in considering such a request also determine whether a delay outweighs the best interest of the public — not only the defendant, Neff said.
“Here, the public, and by extension, the victims, also have right to a speedy trial. Continued delays negatively impact the government’s case in that witness’ memories fad and witnesses may no longer be available for a trial date due to death or infirmity,” the USAO response states.
Further, more delays will undermine victims’ interest in getting “timely closure,” because these kinds of delays are emotionally draining and frustrating, Neff said.
The court has a balance to strike, he argued, reiterating the public’s interest in part of the equation.
Koch’s motion to delay the trial therefore should be denied, Neff said.
A ruling is pending.
