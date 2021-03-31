Feds cite qualified immunity in bid to toss suit filed in Montrose man’s death

Claims brought by the survivors of a Montrose man who was fatally shot last year in Carlsbad Caverns National Park should be rejected, filings by the defendants contend.
“Any use of force by the United States’ employees was in defense of themselves or others in the incidents alleged,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office wrote in a March 26 answer to the federal suit brought by the parents of Charles “Gage” Lorentz, while the park ranger who shot him also asserted qualified immunity.
The Lorentz family sued the government and National Park Service Ranger Robert Mitchell, who shot Lorentz, 25, during a traffic stop in a remote area of the New Mexico national park on March 21, 2020.
Kimberly Beck and Travis Lorentz allege excessive force in violation of their son’s Fourth Amendment rights and a cover-up, given 26 seconds of critical footage is missing from Mitchell’s lapel camera footage.
Mitchell resorted almost immediately to using force by tasering Gage, then proceeded to shoot him in the leg, pin him and shoot him in the chest, which was beyond what was necessary after deploying the taser; further, the need for force “was created only by Mitchell,” the lawsuit alleges.
Gage lay facedown on the ground after being shot; Mitchell failed to render aid in a timely manner, in violation of Fourth and Fifth Amendment protections, the suit alleged, also making claims of battery, false imprisonment and negligence. The NPS is liable for Mitchell’s conduct, because he was acting as a federal agent.
The suit seeks damages to “deter future misconduct.”
Travis Lorentz and Beck’s earlier action under the Federal Tort Claims Act was rejected by the Office of the Solicitor for Department of the Interior, which found Mitchell “acted lawfully.” The denial letter stated the family could file for reconsideration or file suit in U.S. District Court.
The Federal Tort Claims Act authorizes settlement of claims when negligence or wrongdoing by a federal employee during his or her official duties results in injury or death.
Prosecutors in New Mexico ultimately declined to bring criminal charges against Mitchell in Gage Lorentz’s death.
Assistant U.S. Attorneys Roberto Ortega and Christine Lyman, on behalf of the U.S. Department of the Interior (National Park Service) in their answer denied the substance of the family’s allegations.
As affirmative defenses, the United States says Beck and Travis Lorentz’s ability to recover any damages are limited to what they could obtain under the Federal Tort Claims Act action. The government also argues the plaintiffs aren’t entitled to a jury trial on any claim arising from the act; that the federal court lacks subject matter jurisdiction on a number of the claims, and that they fail to state claims for which a court can grant relief.
The family’s complaint further is barred by the doctrine of comparative negligence, the answer sates. Comparative negligence assigns responsibility based on the conduct of those directly involved in an incident, according to legal definitions.
On behalf of Mitchell, Ortega and Lyman in a separate filing moved to have the case against him dismissed and to put discovery (evidence in a case) on hold.
The motion argues that the Fifth Amendment claims should be dismissed.
The defense says applicable case law does not extend claims of deliberate indifference to failure to render medical assistance “outside the prisoner context” and further, the plaintiffs did not plausibly show a violation of a clearly established right under the Fifth.
“Consequently, Ranger Mitchell is entitled to qualified immunity. The court should also stay discovery with respect to all claims and defendants pending the resolution of this motion,” Ortega and Lyman said.
Qualified immunity is a legal doctrine that broadly shields government officials from civil liability when their official conduct does not violate clearly established statutory or constitutional rights. Although Colorado has reformed its qualified immunity statute for law enforcement officials, the federal government has not and under it, plaintiffs must convince a court that allegations establish a constitutional violation that was clearly established at the time of the alleged conduct.
The Lorentz complaint does not clear that bar, the U.S. Attorney’s Office argued.
Mitchell is seeking qualified immunity “based on the purely legal question of whether the law was clearly established in March 2020 as to any constitutional right to receive medical assistance after being shot by an officer,” the attorneys also said. The court does not need discovery to resolve that question and so, should stay its admission pending the outcome of Mitchell’s qualified immunity claim.
Separate of legal action, Beck and Travis Lorentz have advocated for the end of qualified immunity at the federal level.
At a protest and memorial march earlier this month, Gage’s mother, sister and friends reiterated he hadn’t provoked what happened; that they are still missing the critical video footage and not receiving answers they need.
“They say silence is golden, but it seems clear in our case that silence is death,” Beck said.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.