A lengthy investigation resulted in three indictments on drugs and weapons-related charges authorities said stemmed from the trafficking of multiple kilos of methamphetamine.
Adam Livermore and Angela Schmid were both indicted Oct. 2 on drug-distribution and conspiracy charges, while Jonas Najar Jr. was indicted on a charge of possessing a firearm and ammunition despite a previous conviction precluding him from having a gun.
Livermore allegedly possessed 50 or more grams of meth for the purpose of selling it, his indictment says. He is also accused of having a firearm illegally; having a firearm related to a drug trafficking offense and, with Schmid, of possession with intent to distribute 5 grams or more of meth.
Schmid is also charged with committing a new offense while she was on release in a previous case. According to a lengthy bond modification motion she filed, Schmid argues the government is trying to keep her from exposing a massive drug-trafficking scheme by the “United States, Inc.” and that the government to this end deliberately released COVID-19 on the Western Slope. She also criticizes a Montrose District Court judge for ordering a competency evaluation in a state-level case from earlier this year.
Livermore and Najar were arrested Oct. 8. Schmid was already in custody at the time of the indictment.
The offenses alleged in the Oct. 2 federal indictment naming Livermore, Schmid and Najar arose from conduct that began no later than February and which continued until about June.
The document does not specify what spurred the initial investigation by the 7th Judicial District Drug Task Force, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and other partner agencies.
“These three persons are well known to law enforcement locally and the activities they were (allegedly) engaging in were harmful to our community,” Montrose Police Cmdr. Matt Smith said Thursday, when the task force announced the indictments. The local task force is composed of investigators from the Montrose Police Department and Montrose County Sheriff’s Office.
“These crimes are the ones that, when the community thinks of social harm, this is the embodiment of it,” Smith said, adding that the presence of guns and drugs on the streets presents a significant risk to officers and the public.
The indictment accuses Livermore of distributing drugs and possessing drugs with the intent to distribute them on or about Feb. 27, March 3 (50 or more grams) and April 12. Also on or about April 12, Livermore allegedly carried a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, despite knowing he had been previously convicted of an offense that precluded him from having a gun “in and affecting interstate foreign commerce.”
Najar’s weapons offense also is said to have occurred on or about April 12. The indictment further says that on or about June 9, Najar possessed a gun and ammo “in and affecting interstate and foreign commerce,” despite a previous conviction that meant he could not legally have a gun.
On or about June 12, the indictment continues, Livermore and Schmid possessed 5 or more grams of them with the intent to distribute it and, at the time, Schmid was on pretrial release from an earlier case.
Smith, the police commander, on Thursday said the investigation leading to the indictments was the result of critical collaboration between agencies, including one that isn’t often in the spotlight for its role in drug interdiction, the Colorado State Patrol.
“The team they have has lent a significant amount of support to different operations and without their help, cases like this would not be possible. They’re very, very good at what they do,” Smith said, also noting the DEA and MCSO’s assistance.
“It takes that entire team to make operations like this a success. Our entire community can be grateful for the fact that they’re out there every day and night, disrupting the trafficking of methamphetamine and other narcotics in our community,” said Smith.
Livermore and Najar were set for a detention hearing today.
Schmid filed a lengthy, handwritten motion seeking to be released from detention. That document alleges the “United States, Inc.” is engaged in a sweeping conspiracy to traffic narcotics, in part by jailing the “competition” (street dealers), then putting them to work for the government.
In referencing filings she made in a local-level case from earlier this year, Schmid also noted she has suggested “the COVID-19 virus has been planted in America and specifically the Western Slope of Colorado to keep me from presenting my ‘government conspiracy argument’ to the court,” in a 2018 federal case of hers.
Schmid wrote: “On Sept. 16, 2020, I met a woman who corroborated this allegation with first-person testimony that she intercepted the government planting the COVID-19 virus at Riverbottom in Montrose.”
The unidentified woman reportedly told Schmid her young child had been sexually assaulted “as a form of psychological warfare to shut her up.”
Schmid’s motion asks the federal court to consider whether her continued detention is an “impediment” to her having an effective defense; is an inappropriate government delay; whether it “represents the federal court working in collusion with the United States, Inc.” in regard to her government conspiracy argument; whether state charges are an “unfair coercive device,” and whether Livermore’s cases are also a coercive device against her.
Schmid contends the government, by keeping her in jail, is interfering with her ability to present her conspiracy argument. She further references a different case, saying there is missing video evidence of controlled buys and other irregularities.
Schmid’s motion asks why, if the government had evidence she and Livermore colluded with Najar to sell meth in the controlled buys, prosecutors did not inform the federal magistrate at her revocation hearing in her earlier case. The reason, her filing suggests, is because the government fabricated the indictment after events in her state-level case.
Schmid’s filing includes notes she wrote to Montrose District Judge Keri Yoder concerning her local case.
“I am trying to expose a national conspiracy the government kills to keep quiet and when you threatened to lock me away for being mentally incompetent, I was afraid. But God did not raise me to be afraid. The eternal essence of my case is God has opened doors no man can close. Will you forgive me for responding to you in fear?” Schmid wrote.
She goes on to maintain she is of sound enough mind to proceed to trial.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.