Thousands of phone records and a multitude of other evidence in a year-long investigation into alleged methamphetamine and heroin trafficking in Montrose means additional time is needed to prepare the case, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a Tuesday motion.
The USAO wants the U.S. District Court to designate the case against 13 local people who were indicted last month on drug trafficking allegations as “complex,” which would provide an exception to current deadlines.
In a separate motion, federal prosecutors also seek an order to protect information the government has developed or obtained with respect to possible witnesses, including their identifying information and some reports detailing their statements.
Throughout 2019, the Montrose Police Department, Montrose County Sheriff’s Office and 7th Judicial Drug Task Force worked with multiple state and federal partners to investigate and break up an alleged drug ring operating in Montrose.
Indicted federally were: Omar Briceno-Quijano, 29 (at last report, a fugitive); Ofelia Lopez, (age not confirmed); Luis Alberto Ibarra-Tadeo, 26; Romeo Lujan, 28; Angelina Maestas, 32; Joseph Davis, (age not confirmed); Naomi Vaughn, 35; Jonte LeFlore, 34; Dustin Debarris, 31; Steven Keith Jones, 33; Frank Arroyo, 44; Amanda Sumpter, 49 and Nicole Wickman, 36.
They are accused of various roles in an alleged conspiracy to distribute large quantities of meth and heroin; several are also charged with using phones to facilitate commission of a drug felony. Debarris, Arroyo and Jones were accused of having weapons despite convictions precluding them from doing so.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Zachary Phillips said in his Tuesday motion the case entails six months of court-authorized wiretapping. An estimated 21,540 calls are part of that evidence; of these, 5,800 involved criminal activity.
“Due to the number of defendants and the vast amount o discovery, including numerous tape recordings of conversations of the defendants, reports, surveillance logs and wiretap documents, it is unreasonable to expect adequate preparation for pretrial proceedings or for the trail itself within the time limits established by (U.S. Code),” Phillips wrote.
Further, evidence was gathered under search warrants served at eight different locations and the government “anticipates” filings contesting its admissibility.
That, with “thousands of pages” of documents anticipated in the case, means it is impossible to meet the initial discovery deadline set for Friday.
As well, one of the defendants, Lujan, has not yet appeared in the District of Colorado; he was a fugitive when the indictments came down and was only recently arrested in New Mexico, Phillips said.
Defense attorneys are not opposed to continuing the deadline, he also said.
In the other motion filed Tuesday, the USAO expressed concerns over “unwarranted publication of information” about people whose information may assist law enforcement. Publication of such information has been known “to produce an inflammatory reaction among persons involved in a culture of criminal activity,” per the motion.
“The government has discovered that ‘seeing it in writing’ may result in a negative and sometimes destructive reaction on the part of certain individuals directed at persons believed to be the government’s informants, government witnesses, or persons otherwise cooperating with law enforcement.”
Unregulated circulation of related documents, files and photos “would not serve the public interest,” Phillips wrote.
