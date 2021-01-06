Local businesses that hold a liquor license or entrepreneurs in pursuit of a liquor license are receiving some support through Senate Bill 20B-001, signed into law by Gov. Jared Polis last month.
Of the $57 million from the bill, more than $1.891 million was allocated to the Department of Revenue, intended to offset the department’s waiver of certain liquor license fees.
Included in the bill is the establishment of fee waivers, both for new licenses and license renewal fees, leading to sizable savings for business owners in the community — a new liquor license can run from $1,200 to $3,000.
Also, late fees for renewals are waived. The fees traditionally run $500 at the state level, but that charge won’t apply for 2021.
The City of Montrose, too, will receive some relief as the state has waived fees for COVID temporary modifications (allow for larger seating areas).
Though the bill has some additional waivers, not included is the transfer of an existing license — a license already in place that is transferred to a new licensee — and concurrent review fees.
Establishments eligible for the fee waivers include hotel and restaurant, brew pubs, beer and wine, lodging and entertainment and taverns. Not eligible include off-premise licensees, like retail liquor stores, grocery stores, fermented malt beverage licensees and art gallery locations.
The COVID-19 relief bill comes as establishments with onsite licenses continue to utilize strategies for alcohol consumption to weather financial hits suffered due to COVID-19 restrictions. In 2020, modifications were made to allow for off premises consumption for businesses most affected by the pandemic restrictions.
Other changes include differences in how to define an “acceptable container,” part of the sealed container modifications in serving alcohol with meals. The changes are made with the intent to prevent alcohol from being consumed during transit.
Additional notable changes include the resumption of retail liquor store tastings, and the extension of the COVID temporary modifications until Oct. 31. The temp mods won’t leak into November, though, as the state will revoke those modifications at that date.
With the first quarter of 2021 expected to maintain noticeable COVID-19 restrictions, recent legislation from the state aims to help small businesses continue to navigate the current landscape.
Funding from the bill ($37 million to be exact) is set for direct relief payments to small businesses in a county with severe capacity restrictions. The funds allocated to each county for distribution is intended to help restaurants, movie theaters, bars and fitness centers.
As of late, the city has approved some liquor license applications to new businesses in the community, including San Juan Brews and the newly constructed Maverik.
Last call for on-premise consumption in counties in orange (high risk) on the state’s dial remains 10 p.m.
City officials offered support to local businesses who may seek more information regarding the slew of changes introduced in the bill.
“A great place to start is with your local office here with the city,” Mayor Barbara Bynum said during a Montrose Business Update on Wednesday. “They’re the state laws, but the city can help you navigate them.”
Bynum added she understands the modifications to what containers are eligible can be tricky, but hopes local business owners can adjust to the new rules.
“I hope everyone is aware of that,” Bynum said. “I’d hate for a local restaurant to get in trouble with the state for using Styrofoam and a straw.”
