Felony abuse charged after baby’s arm broken

A Montrose man reportedly frustrated when a 5-month-old baby would not stop crying is accused of jerking the child from his carseat and breaking his right arm on Saturday.
A caseworker said in court Monday that Gabriel Nutting, 35, may also have left a bruise on the baby’s cheek because a contusion there looked like a fingerprint.
Nutting has been charged with felony-3 child abuse, recklessly causing injury; three counts of violating bond conditions in an earlier case, and two counts of violating a protection order.
Nutting was charged earlier this year with non-injury child abuse involving the same infant, as well as with felony menacing and third-degree assault, according to court records. The child was in the custody of the Department of Human Services on Monday.
The Montrose Police Department was summoned to the hospital Saturday, along with Child Protective Services. Officials soon realized the baby had been injured at an address in the 62800 block of LaSalle Road and the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office then took over the investigation.
Deputy Tammy Stroup met at the address with a DHS caseworker, who told her the baby’s caregiver had allowed him to spend the weekend with Nutting, despite a prior court order restraining Nutting from contact with the baby.
Nutting reportedly called the caregiver at about 5 a.m. Saturday to report he could not get the infant to stop crying. He then took the child to the caregiver’s home a few doors away, Stroup said in Nutting’s arrest affidavit.
The caregiver told Stroup the baby was visibly upset and crying, but he seemed to calm down after a bath. A few hours later, though, when she gave him a bottle, he was not able to use both hands and seemed to cry when she touched his right arm.
The woman then called Nutting, who per the affidavit allegedly “admitted to her that he was frustrated and couldn’t get (infant) to stop crying and (redacted) out of his carseat by (his) arm.”
The woman then took the baby to the hospital.
Stroup discovered active protection orders, which ordered no contact, apparently with the caregiver. The deputy alleged the woman had been allowing Nutting to keep the baby over the weekends, despite knowing about the protection orders.
When interviewed later, Nutting allegedly gave the same account as the caregiver and was taken into custody.
The MCSO’s jail blotter indicates the agency is seeking prosecution of a woman for complicity of felony child abuse. Because of redaction in Nutting’s arrest affidavit, it is not confirmed whether this woman and the baby’s caregiver are the same person.
Monday, the DHS caseworker told Montrose County Judge Ben Morris the department wanted a high bond to be set for Nutting. She said the infant has fractures on his right arm, as well as the suspicious bruise on his cheek, and he will need additional care.
In a position statement, the District Attorney’s Office asked for bail to be set at $100,000, cash-only, citing Nutting’s criminal history; a pending motion to revoke bail in another case; his alleged refusal to abide by previous court orders regarding the child, and safety concerns.
Prosecutors said Nutting has been convicted of public indecency, child abuse and an alcohol offense.
They also noted his pending case for felony menacing and misdemeanor child abuse.
Taken together, the circumstances show Nutting is “an extreme danger to the life of the child,” they said.
In asking for a lower-level secured bond, Nutting’s public defender said Nutting recognizes there are problems and wants to take care of his mental health issues to prevent further problems. A no-contact order with respect to the baby is sufficient to protect the community, and Nutting has a way to get to court, as well as family locally, the defense attorney said.
Citing concerns about the child, Morris declined to set bail lower than $100,000, but did leave Nutting with the option of posting it through a bondsman or property pledge.
“I think safety is paramount,” the judge said.
Nutting is to return to court March 12.
