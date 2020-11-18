FEMA adds money for state's COVID response

Staff Report
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has provided an additional $42 million in funding for COVID-19 response efforts in Colorado. The assistance was made available under the major disaster declaration issued March 28 by President Donald Trump.
A breakdown of the most recent funding is as follows:
• $37.8 million to the Colorado Department of Health and Environment to create and operate seven community-based testing sites to conduct COVID-19 testing and contracts for Polymerase chain reaction tests, laboratory support and supplies;
• $4.5 million to the state of Colorado for emergency protective measures to lease and stage the Colorado Convention Center for use as an alternate care site.
FEMA’s Public Assistance Program provides funding for emergency actions undertaken by communities to protect public safety, providing at least a 75% funding share for eligible costs. Remaining costs are the responsibility of the state and local applicants for assistance.
For the COVID-19 response, FEMA has simplified the public assistance application and funding process to address the magnitude of this event and to allow local officials to receive eligible funding more quickly. These reimbursements can play a critical role as state, local and tribal officials work tirelessly to assist their communities during this response.
To date, FEMA has provided more than $153 million in public assistance funding for the COVID-19 response in Colorado. Additional information about FEMA’s public assistance program can be found at www.fema.gov/assistance/public.
Local COVID reminders
At last report, Montrose County was on level “yellow,” or “concern,” on the state’s dial framework for risks associated with COVID-19. The state added another level, purple, to its dial earlier this week, for extreme risk, and on Friday is placing several counties, including nearby Mesa County, in “red,” at the next level down from purple.
Montrose Memorial Hospital has restricted patient visitations to one visitor, per patient, per day. With all other hospitals, it has activated “Tier 1” planning for possible surges in COVID patients.
Montrose County School District is still offering weekday meal pickups for school-age children as well as those who depend on schools for breakfast and lunch during their remote learning weeks.
Pickups are from 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. at the district office, 930 Colorado Ave. in Montrose, and Olathe Elementary in Olathe.
People who think they need a COVID test are asked to consult with their medical providers. Those with a provider’s referral can go to the Montrose County Event Center, 1036 N. Seventh St. (off the San Juan Bypass).
Those without an order for testing can call Delta Public Health at 970-874-2165.
As always, people are reminded to wear masks when in public; maintain a social distance of at least 6 feet, including when on trails and walkways (walk single file when passing someone coming the opposite way and keep your dog leashed); and practice frequent hand-washing. Avoid large gatherings, including on Thanksgiving. The bulk of Montrose County’s cases have been attributed to community spread. The better people do at preventing the spread, the sooner the state will be able to move out of restrictions.
For more information, visit montrosecountyjic.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.