Bing Crosby once sang about wanting a white Christmas, but there really aren’t any songs about a white Black Friday.
Still, Montrose residents experienced some heavy snowfall late Friday evening.
And snow was pouring down in large volumes during the annual City of Montrose Tree Lighting in front of the Montrose County Courthouse.
Heavy wind and snow forced Mayor Dave Bowman to cut the festivities short. But residents were able to see the pine tree — on the corner of Townsend Avenue and South First Street — shine brightly.
“We’re going to have to cut what we had planned,” Bowman told the crowd. “For some reason, people think this is inclement weather,” he added with a smile.
The event started with clear skies, but still a brisk temperature as parents and their children dressed up in warm clothes.
Bowman and City of Montrose Youth Council Mayor Claire Wilson started the festivities off by welcoming in the community.
Wilson then introduced Pomona Elementary School students from the afterschool program, Mini Musicians. From there, the young kids sang a few tunes like “Jingle Bell Rock” and “Frosty the Snowman.”
But as they began “The Twelve Days of Christmas,” that was when the wind from the west picked up, and large white snowflakes fell from the dark night sky. The wind became so fierce that it took away some of the lyric pages that the singing children were holding.
Despite the weather picking up, the show went on for some time.
Up next, local musician Coral Skye performed “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.” And once again, the snow kept pouring down, but Skye sang like there was no cold weather in sight.
After that performance is Bowman announced the tree lighting was going to be cut short. That meant that local storyteller Carol McDermott didn’t get a chance to read “The Night Before Christmas” to the children, an annual tradition.
But the children enduring the snow had the chance to get on the courthouse steps with musician Donny Morales, who led them in the song “Jingle Bells.”
Last and certainly not least, Ol’ Saint Nick himself made an appearance as he burst from the courthouse doors before waving at the children and parents in the crowd.
Bowman told the audience that thankfully Santa Clause was able to be in attendance despite the weather, and he, his sleigh and reindeers were the likely culprits who brought the snow to Montrose.
The night ended with a countdown of the tree lighting, which produced bright colors that hit the night sky. And then families quickly got their belongings before heading to someplace warm.
