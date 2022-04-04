When J. David Reed formed a campaign committee in early January, he anticipated that at least one person would run against him for his seat on city council.
Reed put in $1,200 of his own funds into his campaign and spent $975 on signs and public relations services early in the election season before he knew that he was running unopposed for the District III seat.
“I purchased signs and a few other things anticipating I was going to have a challenge, but I didn’t,” Reed said.
The city council election, concluding on April 5, is less contentious than the previous election in 2020 when 11 people were running for three different seats. Now, six people are running for four seats.
According to campaign finance filings, more than $17,000 was spent in 2020. As of the latest records due on April 1, the candidates this time around have spent a total of $2,313.
Several current council members speculated that the lack of controversy and contention in this election cycle compared to 2020 is because the public is relatively satisfied with the current direction of the council.
“I was actually anticipating a lot more people submitting their names, but I would like to think that people think that the council is doing a good job and are not necessarily that motivated to make change,” Reed said.
In District I, former publisher of the Montrose Mirror Paul Arbogast is challenging Mayor Doug Glaspell.
Arbogast, who also ran for the at-large seat in 2020, said that he would like the city government to be more visible and accountable.
According to the campaign finance filings, all of Arbogast’s $475.27 came from donations of less than $20. Campaign finance regulations stipulate that all donations greater than $20 need to be itemized — the donor’s name, along with basic personal information, needs to be listed in the reports.
“I didn’t put any money into it myself. It was all small donations from people I know in the community, from the business I was at before, and from everybody I know now who’s supporting (my campaign),” Arbogast said.
Glaspell did not take any outside contributions. He has spent slightly more than Arbogast — $542 compared to $449 — on signs and advertisements.
Glaspell said that he is running again to “continue to move the community forward in a positive method that meets the needs of all of our residents.”
In the District II election, Ed Ulibarri is challenging incumbent Anthony Russo. Ulibarri, who owns and operates a construction business and serves as the president of the Mexican American Development Association, has not spent any money on this race — he is re-using signs he kept from his previous bid for city council in 2020.
“I didn’t want to buy my seat on the council,” Ulibarri said. Instead, he hoped that people would vote for him because of his knowledge of Montrose over time and previous experience on the council.
Russo has spent $324 of his own money on campaign materials, such as yard signs, election handouts and a website.
“I don’t need somebody else to support my run, I think it’s important that we support and back ourselves,” Russo said.
Russo, who came onto the council when he was appointed in June, said that he is running for his seat because he wants another opportunity to serve Montrose.
“I love Montrose and I want to be able to help the city,” Russo said.
Although he is running unopposed in District III, Reed has outspent all of the other active candidates.
Barbara Bynum, the incumbent at-large council member who is also running unopposed, spent just $23.20 in 2022 for a campaign website. Bynum’s campaign fund still has $953 left from the previous election cycle.
As of March 31, the latest date available on the city website before publication, just 17.8% of the 13,673 ballots mailed out had been returned. Many of the candidates said that the less-contentious election may have a lot to do with that, but hoped that the numbers would increase before the final deadline at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
“Two of us are running opposed, so I hope that people have the opportunity to have their voice heard. They should take that seriously whether it’s just one person or two people,” Russo said.
Anna Lynn Winfrey is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.