Students worked in groups on an island in the middle of Leslie Kaminski’s classroom ocean waiting for their ration tables to be delivered by drone.
The fifth graders at Oak Grove Elementary School have been studying fractions and ratios in math.
“This activity used block coding to create ratio tables to compare time and distance in simulated real time using drones,” Kaminski said. “The STEM problem students need to solve related to time and distance — programming a drone to fly from desk to desk using fractions and varying degrees.”
Working in teams, the students had to calculate the fractions and degrees for their drones to take off and land from one island to another.
“I thought it was super fun because you got to work as a team and make the drone do what you want,” fifth grader Ruby Noel said. “It was challenging though because you had to measure the exact length.”
After writing out the directions on a whiteboard, the students watched the drones to see if their calculations were accurate. But not every drone made it.
“What I like about the drones was we got to see them fly,” fifth grader Ryker Webb said. “What was challenging was we had to get the right code.”
Throughout the activity, Kaminski said her students learned how to problem solve as teams to get their packages safely delivered.
“Mistakes were made, calculations were reworked and I saw much success in all groups showing great teamwork and collaboration successfully solving problems,” she said.
The STEM activity also presented students with a real world scenario and another tool where they need to understand how to code.
“I learned that you can code with lots of different stuff like drones and not just on iPads,” Easton Wise said. “This was important because we got to learn a lot about coding.”
Cheyanne Wilson also enjoyed the activity because it involved everyone in the class.
“I like it because it was real world math,” she said. “I learned that teamwork was an important skill to have. It was cool because it got kids who normally don’t participate really excited and I think that was really cool.”
Kaminski teaches fifth grade math and science at Oak Grove Elementary School and is in her 11th year in education.
Lauren Brant is a staff writer and digital content coordinator for the Montrose Daily Press.
