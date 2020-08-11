A Sunday fight reportedly arising from the national conversation about police funding ended with a gunshot wound to a Redvale man, and with his alleged assailant arrested on suspicion of felony menacing.
Donald R. Impson Sr., 64, was also held on suspicion of prohibited use of a weapon, because of his alleged level of intoxication. Formal charges are pending.
Impson remained in jail Monday afternoon, by which time his bond had been set at $1,500.
Deputies from the Montrose County and San Miguel County sheriff’s offices responded to a home in the 35000 block of 35.75 Road in Redvale, on reports of a gunshot victim.
They found a 50-year-old man, who had been wounded in the finger, apparently as he wrestled with Impson for control of a firearm, MCSO Lt. Ty Cox said.
Impson and the other man had reportedly been arguing over the politics of “de-funding” the police, and their disagreement became physical after Impson was told to leave the home. (“De-funding police” refers to the strategy of removing non-law enforcement duties from law enforcement agencies and redirecting money expended in support of those duties to other entities that would be tasked with handling such issues.)
During the altercation with the other man, Impson allegedly pulled a gun and, as they struggled for control of it, the weapon went off, injuring the older man.
He was able to get the gun away from Impson, and subsequently received treatment for the wound, which was not considered life-threatening.
Impson was arrested later in the 60800 block of U.S. 50, without further incident. He too, was taken to the hospital for treatment and was later booked into jail.
The case is still being investigated. Anyone with information can contact the MCSO at 970-252-4023.
This story is corrected to reflect Donald Impson Sr.'s correct age.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.