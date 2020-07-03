Fourth of July weekend is often marked as the unofficial start of mosquito season, and with it, prevalence of the West Nile virus. Because the virus is a mosquito-borne illness, the best way to avoid contracting the virus is to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes.
West Nile is spread when a mosquito bites an infected bird, then bites a person or animal that can contract the virus. Most cases are contracted in July, August and September, and the presence of it is more prevalent at lower elevations.
“It varies year to year. It’s more prevalent down the valley in Delta and Mesa counties, but we certainly have mosquito activity here in the county,” said Montrose County Public Health Director Jim Austin. “As elevation increases, temperatures cool off, so there’s, generally speaking, less mosquito activity as elevation increases.”
Many public health departments encourage communities to abide by the four Ds: avoiding activity at dawn and dusk, dressing in long sleeves and pants, using insect repellent that contains DEET and draining standing water on their property. Austin said these guidelines hold true every summer, and emphasized that avoiding contact with mosquitoes is the most effective way to prevent West Nile.
“There are the same recommendations every year,” Austin said. “You want to avoid their most active time, which is dawn and dusk. If you can, wear long sleeves and pants when outdoors, use insect repellents containing DEET, and then make sure to repair your window and door screens to keep mosquitos out.”
Horses are one of the animals most affected by the West Nile virus, and can be protected by contacting a veterinarian about vaccinations. Reducing standing water on your property can also reduce the risk of mosquito bites to yourself and animals.
“Mosquitoes can lay up to 250 eggs at a time in still water, so you want to remove standing water, whether that’s in low spots, flood irrigation, flower pots, puddles, buckets, sagging tarps,” Austin said. “Any place where shallow water can accumulate, that is a potential mosquito breeding habitat.”
Only about 20 percent of people infected with West Nile will show symptoms, which are typically mild. Less than one percent of infected people will become seriously ill from the West Nile virus.
Symptoms of West Nile include a fever of 101 degrees or more, flu-like symptoms including aches and pains, headaches, eye pain, fatigue and confusion. In horses, symptoms include circling or wandering, lack of coordination, weakness in hind limbs, muscle twitching and altered mental state. If either a person or their animal appears to have symptoms of West Nile, they should contact their healthcare provider or veterinarian.
Austin recommends that the community visit fightthebitecolorado.com, which has Colorado-specific advice and information about mosquito populations and the West Nile virus. More information can be found there on how to make changes to property and lifestyle to avoid contracting mosquito-borne illnesses.
“If you go there, there is an abundance of resources about mosquito control,” Austin said. “It’s for accurate and consistent information used by health departments all across Colorado.”
Along with other communities, the City of Montrose and Town of Olathe take mosquito control measures during the summer season, including spraying and population analysis. While those measures can help mitigate mosquito populations, individuals are encouraged to take their own safety precautions to prevent the virus.
