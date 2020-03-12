Defendants in an ex-deputy’s federal suit reiterate he was fired for cause, not out of retaliation for exercising his First Amendment rights or complaining about a discriminatory employment practice.
A recent response to Brad Lamb’s appeal of his dismissed suit argues he has not brought forward sufficient facts to establish his claim against Montrose County Sheriff’s Office defendants, who include the previous sheriff and undersheriff, Rick Dunlap and Adam Murdie, as well as MCSO Sgt. Jason Grundy.
Further, Dunlap and Murdie have immunity because they did not violate a constitutional right. Lamb also failed to satisfy the necessary elements to bring Title VII AND Colorado Anti-Discrimination Act retaliation claims, attorney Jeffrey Driscoll said in the Feb. 18 response.
Lamb alleged in his initial suit that he was fired after complaining of sexism and racism within the MCSO; the complaint does not allege the named defendants themselves engaged in such conduct, but that they unfairly fired Lamb for pointing it out.
Lamb, who was fired from the agency in 2015, said he was disciplined over a text message he sent to the former Delta Police Department chief while he was exercising his First Amendment rights when off-duty.
Since the U.S. District Court issued a ruling in favor of defendants last July, Lamb has appealed, contending the court was in error. His appeal seeks reinstatement of his claims, or leave to amend them.
His appeal says there is ample evidence of retaliation and that a jury could have reasonably inferred such retaliation.
But the defendants’ response says the discipline Lamb incurred was for improper conduct concerning an arrest affidavit that was not correctly prepared, failure to complete other incident reports and unsatisfactory performance.
When Lamb had reported alleged racist comments months before his September 2015 termination, two other MCSO employees were disciplined for their role in them.
But Lamb had separately been found to have violated general agency orders for unbecoming conduct and public statements when, on Dec. 23, 2014, he texted his former boss, Delta’s then-police chief, Robert Thomas, stating: “Really big mistake coming to work here. Racism, good ol’ boy, no professionalism.”
Lamb was made to take one day off without pay and warned he could be disciplined, even fired, for further violations.
Another disciplinary report followed on June 1, 2015, concerning Lamb’s response to a possibly suicidal person. Although Lamb’s appeal contests the way MCSO portrays the matter, the disciplinary report accused him of clearing from the call, ignoring radio traffic and reinserting himself on the call without informing anyone. He then failed to complete the incident report in the appropriate format.
Per the recent filing: On Sept. 10 that year, Lamb was again disciplined over not having an arrest affidavit reviewed before submitting it to court and because it had to be resubmitted to correct errors. He also failed to complete two reports before leaving his shift and his failure to identify the address of a suspect led to that person being issued a summons, when he should have been arrested.
During an investigation of his conduct, Lamb reportedly told a lieutenant “if you are not a strong leader I will walk all over you.” He was fired Sept. 15 and, according to the Feb. 18 response to his federal appeal, did not at the time appeal his termination or prior discipline.
Lamb in his appeal argues there need not be a finding that individual officers violated his rights, only a finding that the MCSO did, according to how the response to his appeal characterizes the argument.
“So Lamb is not challenging the district court’s conclusion that none of the individual defendants violated his rights” concerning his discipline over the text message, Driscoll wrote.
But in order to establish liability against the agency, Lamb would have to show a direct causal link between an MCSO policy and what happened to him, Driscoll said, and Lamb did not allege the existence of such a policy, let alone facts that could support a link between that and his termination.
According to what Driscoll wrote, Lamb did not establish racist conduct that was so entrenched it constituted an agency custom; instead, he alleged one person made general racist comments and a supervisor tolerated them.
There are thus insufficient bases to revive a claim against the MCSO, so Lamb’s official capacity claim against defendants was properly dismissed and there is no legal reason for the appeals court to reverse that, per the document.
Driscoll also said the lower court’s dismissal with respect to Dunlap and Murdie in their individual capacities should not be reversed. Lamb, Driscoll said, only offered a “formulaic recitation” of the elements of his suit, without offering more to consider.
“The district court correctly concluded that Lamb failed to nudge the claim across the line from possibility to plausibility with respect to the individual defendants’ involvement” in disciplining him over the text message, the filing states.
The document notes the district court already found Lamb had relied on that disciplinary action, and discipline that June, for his First Amendment retaliation claims against Grundy and Murdie — not his actual termination.
The entire First Amendment claim was dismissed by summary judgment and the lower court was correct to deny Lamb’s request to amend his complaint, Driscoll also said. That judgment, which found Dunlap and Grundy didn’t violate a constitutional right and thus, had qualified immunity, should be affirmed, the response document says.
Lamb would have been fired regardless the February 2015 discipline over his 2014 text message to Thomas, Driscoll reiterated: Lamb failed to comply with orders with respect to the suicidal subject call; did not complete reports correctly and his failure to follow orders had been noted by other supervisors.
Grundy, who had disciplined Lamb over the suicide call, hadn’t known about the text message, Driscoll said, and Dunlap had been given “multiple instances of Lamb’s unwillingness to comply” with general orders.
Lamb in his appeal did not provide sufficient legal argument to revive his suit or establish that he would not have been fired for any reason other than his text message and complaints of racism, Driscoll said.
Lamb has been given until April 7 to file a reply.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.