Filing: Ex-deputy’s suit should stand

The U.S. Court of Appeals should allow a jury to decide whether former deputy Brad Lamb was fired in retaliation for a text message he sent on his own time, and for complaining about alleged sexism and racism in the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office, argues a recent reply brief filed in his bid to overturn a lower court’s summary judgment.
Lamb contested his 2015 termination from the agency and is now fighting the U.S. District Court’s 2019 dismissal in favor of the former sheriff and undersheriff, Rick Dunlap and Adam Murdie and Lamb’s previous supervisor, Sgt. Jason Grundy.
The defense maintains Lamb was fired for-cause, including insubordination, and not because of the text message. Further, the defendants did not violate a constitutional right, so Lamb’s attempt to revive the litigation should fail, their attorney argued in February.
But the evidence presented allows an inference that Lamb was, in fact, disciplined for sending a text, while off-duty in 2014, to his former boss and friend, then-Delta police chief Robert Thomas, Lamb’s attorney Damon Davis said the April 21 reply brief.
Lamb in the text had told Thomas about “good ‘ol boy racism” and unprofessionalism in the agency.
The reply brief notes many facts the parties dispute, including whether Dunlap was aware of Lamb having had issues with other supervisors and whether he was involved in the discipline prior to terminating Lamb.
The defense alleged Lamb had failed to properly complete a report; Lamb denies he was told to make the cited alterations. He also denies having been instructed by Grundy to have an affidavit he submitted in a case reviewed first, as the defense has said.
Other facts in dispute concern derogatory comments another deputy allegedly made.
That deputy’s remarks were specific to a minority female deputy, who told Lamb the remarks bothered her, the plaintiff’s reply brief says.
The defendants’ attorney previously argued Lamb did not establish racist conduct so entrenched as to constitute agency custom, but had instead argued one person made generally racist remarks that a supervisor tolerated.
Grundy had disciplined Lamb over the way he handled a call concerning a suicidal person and had not known about Lamb’s text message to Thomas, the defense filings say.
But because the accusations of insubordination are false, he was in fact disciplined for sending the text and Grundy, by writing him up, set in motion the violation of Lamb’s constitutional rights, Davis wrote.
There was no “pattern” of misconduct at play — Lamb had sent the text in 2014 and was not disciplined over it until February of 2015. He was fired that September and his termination report expressly refers to the text as the basis for the firing, Davis wrote.
The assertion that Dunlap would have fired Lamb anyway is “pure attorney argument” and no citation for the assertion was provided “because Dunlap never said that,” Davis also said.
The text also falls under protected speech, because in it, Lamb discussed racism and unprofessionalism directed against other employees and the public, making what he said a matter of public concern.
The defendants also failed to show disruption or impairment of operations at the MCSO due to the text, Lamb said, through his attorney.
Lamb’s reply brief reiterates his position that, under clearly established law, the MCSO defendants retaliated against him for exercising his First Amendment rights.
Summary judgment in favor of the defendants in their official and unofficial capacities should be reversed, as should the previous dismissal of his claims, Lamb through his attorney argues.
The lower court was similarly wrong to grant summary judgment for the defendants on Lamb’s Title VII and Colorado Anti-Discrimination Act claims, Davis wrote. Again, Lamb’s text to Thomas opposed racism in the work place and allegedly racist comments had been directed to a specific person, he argued.
He said his client does not have to prove an actual hostile work environment, but only demonstrate a reasonable and good faith belief that there was a hostile environment, or that one was being created.
Given that, Lamb’s claims of retaliation should be reinstated, or, at minimum, he should be allowed to amend his complaint, Davis said.
