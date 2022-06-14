Filing: Hess poised to change plea in federal body-scheme case involving Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors

With just weeks left before trial, former funeral home operator Megan Hess has apparently reached a plea agreement, federal court documents show.
Hess, who formerly operated Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors in Montrose and the associated Donor Services Inc., was indicted in 2020 on charges of aiding and abetting mail fraud, as it related to more than 30 deceased people.
She also was charged with transporting hazardous materials and aiding and abetting, in connection with the remains of three people who were positive for hepatitis-C.
Hess’ mother, Shirley Koch, also was indicted. Both have pleaded not guilty.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office in its indictment accused the women of running a years-long scheme, involving inexpensive cremation services in order to have a supply of bodies and body parts to sell to research, educational and medical markets.
The government alleges they did not inform survivors of this and also alleges that in some cases, Hess and Koch sold more than what the survivors had agreed could be donated.
Hess’ trial — delayed multiple times — was at last report set to begin July 25; she was seeking to be tried separately of her mother.
On June 10, however, Hess’ attorney filed notice with the court announcing “a disposition has been reached between Ms. Hess and the government.”
The notice asks for a change of plea hearing to be set. No change of plea hearing date was on file early Tuesday, although a brief order referred the matter to a U.S. magistrate for final determination.
A message left for Hess’ attorney was not immediately returned.
The terms of the plea agreement have not been announced. Plea agreement terms usually are not provided before a plea hearing takes place. A judge must hear the plea agreement and decide whether to accept it; until that happens, a not-guilty plea previously entered stands.
It was not immediately known whether Koch has been seeking or has reached a disposition with the U.S. Attorney’s Office. As of June 9, available court records showed that she was still set for trial and the parties had been directed to file proposed jury questionnaires.
The news of a possible pending disposition reached Deb Schum of Delta County just one day after the fifth anniversary of the death of her friend, Lora Lee Johnson. Schum provided end of life care for the cancer-stricken woman and used Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors for Johnson’s final arrangements.
She said she arranged for a cremation, but later learned from the FBI that Johnson’s body had been sold. Multiple other people in Montrose and Delta counties and beyond have made similar allegations in several civil lawsuits; Schum is party to one of them.
“I’m not entirely surprised,” Schum said, of the June 10 filing. “So often, it’s a game of chicken and they go down to the wire. … I am not optimistic about this. I’m bracing myself for (a deal that contemplates) probation and fines. I’m really hoping it isn’t, but I wouldn’t be surprised if it is.”
Schum is hopeful of more answers from a June 21 virtual meeting to which alleged victims have been invited.
As it is, memories of Johnson are now intermingled with the Sunset Mesa case, she said: “There is no thinking about Lora Lee without it being about this.”
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.