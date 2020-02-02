Nine plaintiffs are asking Montrose District Judge Mary Deganhart to liquidate default damages against a former funeral home and related defendants, in order to satisfy a hoped-for judgment that would collectively exceed $10 million.
“It remains to be seen how the court responds to the request,” plaintiffs’ attorney Chris Cowan said on Friday. Cowan on Friday filed for an order liquidating default damages that would apply to Sunset Mesa Funeral Home Foundation in Montrose; Megan Hess; her parents, Shirley and Alan Koch, and David Haisman, a former Cortez mortuary operator.
It was not clear Friday whether the parties had received copies of the motion.
Under the case captioned “Thorsby, et. al.,” the defendants are accused of various roles in an alleged scheme to harvest and sell bodies without the consent of survivors, causing the survivors harm.
The Sunset Mesa defendants are also defendants in several other lawsuits alleging similar conduct, which they have denied.
In Thorsby, lead defendant Terri Thorsby alleged the bodies of her late parents, Mildred and Larry Carl, were mishandled by Sunset Mesa, where they were to have been cremated.
Chris Kraschuk, James Workman, Larry Bedard, Patrick Bedard, Lisa Beresford, Lee Bedard, Cheryl Roberts Lee and Terry Miles joined her action.
All had used Sunset Mesa when family members died.
The funeral home in 2018 made national headlines as part of a Reuters series on “body brokering” and, that February, the FBI served warrants at the mortuary, as well as the associated business, Donor Services Inc.
Both businesses closed shortly thereafter, with Hess ultimately agreeing to surrender her crematory and funerary registrations.
As part of the FBI’s investigation — which has not yielded charges — dozens of residents in Montrose and surrounding regions learned they had received from Sunset Mesa concrete mix instead of cremains, and/or that their loved ones bodies had been sold, in whole or in part, according to court filings and letters the FBI sent to affected individuals.
Thorsby in her suit alleges she had arranged for her parents’ cremations through Four Corners Cremation and Burial Society of of Cortez, operated by Haisman. She authorized him to make cremations through Sunset Mesa, believing the Montrose crematory would return the ashes; she did not consent to the “harvesting of body parts,” Cowan said previously, but her mother’s head and limbs were allegedly sold.
Haisman, who no longer operates the burial society, was added to the suit last July as an alleged conspirator, but only Thorsby raises a claim against him.
“My parents’ bodies were used by these defendants for profit and greed. That makes me sick to my stomach. I really have no words for the pain, the shock, the disbelief, the sadness and grief I have endured,” Thorsby said in a case affidavit.
In Friday’s motion, each plaintiff seeks roughly $486,000 for noneconomic loss and $966,020 in treble damages under their Colorado Consumer Protection Act claims, for each family member they allege was mishandled.
Collectively, the amount is more than $10.2 million.
The motion renews a previous request for an order of default favoring all plaintiffs and liquidating the claims.
It states the defendants have not been responsive to filings and notes plaintiffs’ past notices of default.
Hess, who has no attorney of record, is precluded from representing Sunset Mesa herself because of rules pertaining to closely held corporations. She has said in other actions that she has no money and in those actions also reiterated that her business is closed.
