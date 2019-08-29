Director David Mueller, with his partner and screenwriter, Lynn Salt, are bringing their original film, Oildale, to Delta’s Egyptian Theater on Saturday, Aug. 31. Doors open at 12:30 p.m, with the movie starting around 1:30 p.m.
Both Mueller and Salt will be on hand before and after the screening to answer questions and discuss their goal. Half of all proceeds from the day will go to the local Veterans of Foreign Wars, Lee Marts VFW Post 3571. The Elks of Montrose, Lodge 1053, and the West District are sponsoring this stop of the Heartland Tour along with the Montrose chapter of the Disabled American Veterans.
The premise of the movie is that homeless veterans find family as they rent rooms from an 18-year-old girl struggling to support her 13-year-old brother while she discovers voice in Americana music. Those unable to attend can still be a part of the movie by donating to any local VFW, DAV or Elks Lodge.
From the director:
At the heart of Lynn Salt’s original screenplay “Oildale” are timeless, multigenerational themes of family, healing and sacrifice, themes which hearken back to an earlier more innocent time in America. “Oildale” is a story of what family and extended family means, of the effects of war on human beings and of the basic respect and kindness we find ourselves longing for in an age of increasing sarcasm and cynicism. As long-time collaborators Lynn and I find these themes both nostalgic and compelling, so we set out to make a movie that echoed the passing of an era in small town America.
Set in the Central Valley of California, where dust bowl refugees from Oklahoma and Texas planted the seeds of a brand new form of American music–a form that would eventually breed singer-songwriters Merle Haggard, Buck Owens and others of the “Bakersfield Sound”–“Oildale” is an homage to this music, to veterans and to the people of small towns everywhere. Our locations, cinematography, pacing and music were all chosen to communicate a collective American nostalgia for a more innocent time and place. The kindness of strangers, self-sacrifice, the unspoken anguish of combat veterans and the universal need to find a sense of “home” all live in the heart of “Oildale”.
With an enormously generous and supportive cast and crew, we made an “old-fashioned” movie, steeped in nostalgia with six original songs that will speak to the hearts of all Americans. “Oildale” reflects on lives passing, on lives healing and lives moving forward with a sense of hope that even when we lose family a new family can always be found.
