From Thanksgiving to the end of 2019, Matt Jenkins worked tirelessly to see his and collaborator John Steele’s feature film debut premiere in Montrose this February.
Jenkins said, in addition to his job at the Montrose County School District, the video editing process was like another full-time job.
“I’m grateful to my family for putting up with this second full-time job, and me always talking and thinking about it all the time,” Jenkins said jokingly.
“This man worked like a madman,” Steele said, which elicited laughter from Jenkins, who spent 100 hours editing their documentary.
But that work has helped the creators see their doc come to fruition.
Steele and Jenkins, the co-directors and writer, are preparing to screen their 78-minute documentary, “Lessons on Fate & Falling,” soon. This doc is about Montrose High School teacher Adam Wright, who fell six stories off the Black Canyon of the Gunnison but miraculously survived.
The documentary tracing his near-death experience is set to premiere on Friday, Feb. 7 at Intrinzik, 512 E. Main St
The tentative schedule will be drinks and mixer from 5-6 p.m., screening from 6-7:20, and Q&A with the cast and filmmakers from 7:30-8.
Another showing will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Fox Theater, 27 S. Cascade Ave.
Both shows cost $10. All the proceeds will go toward film festival entrance fees.
More showings in Grand Junction, Gunnison and Crested Butte are also in the works. Additionally, if there’s a great reception for both Montrose screenings, a third showing will be planned.
On an unseasonably warm December afternoon in 2017, Wright went to the Black Canyon of the Gunnison to fish. But he fell 60 feet into the canyon, where he broke both of his arms and his leg and caved in part of his face.
If not for two EMTs, Tyson Lockhart and Robby Rogers, happening by on a white water expedition, Wright most likely would have died of exposure, as only three to four hours of daylight were left. Despite his injuries, Wright returned to work about two months later.
As part of the doc, Wright, the EMTs and the film crew went to the very spot Wright fell. The film also reenacts a few moments of the rescue.
Jenkins and Steele were fellow MHS educators, who taught along with Wright, but now work at the school district.
Steele said Wright’s journey is such a story that it would be unreal if it was written in a movie script.
“The story is right there. You don’t have to invent anything,” he said. “It’s a perfect encapsulated story.”
The documentary started filming in March last year and has taken up a lot of time in the filmmakers’ lives.
Jenkins said the time-eating effort was both “a curse and a joy (because) you’re utterly consumed with stories that you have to tell.”
“But it’s something that John and I are passionate about,” Jenkins added.
Jenkins said they created this documentary despite having “a beyond low budget film” of under $500.
The two filmmakers had help with their documentary from Sydney Warner, a former student of Steele and Jenkins, who served as the film’s director of photography, and Mike Christou, out of Denver, who composed the music.
With the premiere less than a week away, Jenkins and Steele said they’re thrilled to be able to show their film to Montrose and the surrounding areas. But the former of the two filmmakers added once it’s shown, he’ll no longer be as “engrossed” in the production and postproduction aspects of the doc.
“Now it’s all done,” Jenkins said before Steele interjected with “He doesn’t know what to do with himself.”
“We’re just super excited to get the word out. This is such an incredible story,” Jenkins added.
The film’s trailer can be reached at https://tinyurl.com/fatefall.
