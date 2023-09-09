A final judgment issued Wednesday in one of the multi-party civil actions filed against Sunset Mesa Funeral Foundation and related parties swells what was already a multi-million dollar assessment to millions more — due to interest.

Sunset Mesa Funeral Foundation operated Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors and Donor Services Inc. in Montrose. The funeral home and non-transplant tissue bank closed permanently after an FBI raid in 2018, which ultimately led to federal indictments in 2020 against owner Megan Hess and her mother, Shirley Koch. 



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?