Tammy Neil, right, stands with Helen Gonzales, who holds a photo of Leroy Gonzales, at a 2018 memorial for decedents whose arrangements were handled through Sunset Mesa Funeral Home Directors. (Montrose Daily Press/file photo)
Tammy Neil, right, stands with Helen Gonzales, who holds a photo of Leroy Gonzales, at a 2018 memorial for decedents whose arrangements were handled through Sunset Mesa Funeral Home Directors. (Montrose Daily Press/file photo)
Deb Schum (now Shults), left, supports a woman at the microphone during a 2018 memorial for decedents whose arrangements were handled through Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors.
A final judgment issued Wednesday in one of the multi-party civil actions filed against Sunset Mesa Funeral Foundation and related parties swells what was already a multi-million dollar assessment to millions more — due to interest.
Sunset Mesa Funeral Foundation operated Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors and Donor Services Inc. in Montrose. The funeral home and non-transplant tissue bank closed permanently after an FBI raid in 2018, which ultimately led to federal indictments in 2020 against owner Megan Hess and her mother, Shirley Koch.
The pair engaged in a long-running scheme to obtain human remains by offering low-cost cremations, but instead of performing the cremations as arranged, they harvested and sold bodies and body parts, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. In multiple instances, this was done without the knowledge and permission of next of kin; in some cases, families approved only a partial donation, only to have their loved one’s entire body harvested and sold.
Because the remains were sold to third parties, the ashes that were returned to families who had paid for cremations were unlikely to have been those of the deceased.
Hess and Koch are now serving 20 and 15 years in federal prison, respectively, for mail fraud. Both are appealing the length of their sentences.
The Sunset Mesa case spawned multiple civil suits, including a 30-party action captioned Artrup et. al.
In 2021, the Montrose District Court found the funeral foundation, Hess, Koch, and Hess’ father, Alan Koch, liable by default, because they failed to defend the claimed violations of the Colorado Consumer Protection Act, the Colorado Organized Crime Control Act and Colorado’s civil theft statute. (Alan Koch has not been criminally charged in the Sunset Mesa matter.)
That initial judgment totaled around $16 million, however, the court asked the plaintiffs’ attorneys to clarify the interest sought. Also, one of the plaintiffs had died before the judgment was issued, so additional filings took place to replace her with an heir.
Keith Killian, lead attorney for the 30 plaintiffs, asked for prejudgment interest and post-judgment interest and filed a response detailing those calculations, which include simple and compounding interest.
The result is a massive increase in the amount for which the defendants are liable.
Lead plaintiff Chris Artrup, who had been awarded $953,852 in damages, was awarded $584,482 in prejudgment interest and an additional $379.31 in prejudgment interest, per day from Sept. 5 “until the day this judgment is signed, then post-judgment interest at the rate of 9% per annum, compounded annually,” Jackson’s Sept. 6 order states.
The order goes on to detail the damages and interest amounts for the 29 other named plaintiffs in a similar manner. The prejudgment interest amounts for most of the remaining plaintiffs were in the $292,000 - $296,000 range. Two others came close to the amount of prejudgment interest awarded Artrup. Those amounts were $583,085 and $579,924 (rounded).
The Sept. 6 order reiterates that the plaintiffs are also entitled to attorneys’ fees and costs previously awarded.
“This order constitutes the final judgment of the court,” District Judge Cory Jackson wrote.
Whether the plaintiffs will ever receive any payment is uncertain, given that Hess and her mother are incarcerated in Minnesota and were represented by court-appointed counsel during their federal criminal proceedings.
Killian said it depends on what assets might remain after federal restitution is paid in the criminal case. Hess and Shirley Koch also are appealing the $436,427 restitution order by the U.S. District Court in that case, in which the judge said the Sunset Mesa victims should be first in line for whatever is paid.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone