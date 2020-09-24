Final community paint session for Montrose Connect Trail mural set for Saturday

The scene is emerging for the mural along the Connect Trail West Main underpass. After the success of the community paint day on Labor Day, a final community paint day has been set for Saturday, Sept. 26 from noon to 5 p.m.
Lead artist Heather Bischoff will offer direction to volunteers who attend Saturday.
The scene is titled “Go With the Flow” and honors the Uncompahgre River and the outdoor recreation and life that uses these resources. As Bischoff continues to create this illustration of the outdoor recreation in the community, she hopes it encourages people to engage with their surroundings.
“It’s easy to get detached from the environment, but by celebrating the environment — and in this case the Uncompaghre River — we are trying to encourage that relationship,” Bischoff said. “The mural is there for a dedication to the river and encourages a spirit of stewardship to take care of the river and the adjacent habit along the entire path.”
For the past couple of weeks, Bischoff continued to add more details into the mural and is looking forward to continuing the community collaboration.
“It’s been fun watching people come by watching the process unfold,” Bischoff said. “It was so fun to just meet people of all ages and artist ability levels who decided to just show up. It takes a lot of courage for people to be creative, especially in a public sphere.”
Throughout the community’s involvement in the creative process, Bischoff said it has made the project more enjoyable.
“I like incorporating an element of the unknown into my projects because that keeps the process fresh,” she said. “It doesn’t feel so much like work. It feels like a mentorship ... and the more people can tap into their creativity and not be scared of that, that’s a gift I can share with others as I’m working publicly on a large job.”
Whether a community member only has a couple of minutes or a couple of hours, Bischoff welcomes them to be part of the art-making process. During the last community paint day, she set up sections for families to paint together as others painted the crevices in the concrete to complete the background.
Since starting the mural’s background at the beginning of September, Bischoff says she has been on site working for 10 days. The other days, she is visualizing what to add to the project.
“Creative work is really fluid in the sense that even though I’m not there physically painting the wall, there’s a lot of work that progresses the project even in my dreams,” she said. “It’s hard to quantify and measure creativity.”
Following the community paint events, Montrose Director of Business Innovation and Tourism Chelsea Rosty said she has learned about the mural creation process and has seen the community share their involvement with the project on social media.
“As a non-artistic person, I didn’t realize how much work goes into this type of project,” Rosty said. “It’s really cool. I get to see more progress every time I go down there.”
As the project approached the halfway point, Bischoff said the public will start to see the details of the piece bring out the beauty of the Uncompaghre River and surrounding wildlife and landscape.
“Essentially many of the elements of the mural are larger than life,” she said. “They’re exaggerated in a way like a fish eye lens fashion where the center pops out at you.”
The focal point is the native trout species swimming in the river. As she brushed the colorful fish onto the concrete canvas, Bischoff took inspiration from fishermen for the details in the piece.
“The fact that I’m painting right next to the river is super special,” she said. “I can engage with people fishing and snap a picture of what they catch and that impacts what I paint.”
She has also studied the shadows and highlights of the mountain ranges in the area to guide her brush strokes on the concrete wall.
“It’s a sacred process because I feel like I’m connecting with the local environment and then transforming it into a painting.”
This Saturday, volunteers will continue to fill the endless holes within the concrete surface that Bischoff said looks like Swiss cheese as they complete the base coat. Other volunteers will work with Bischoff on more advanced and detailed tasks like the details on the fish, river and riverbanks.
After Saturday, she will begin painting the details into the piece using stencils and aerosol paints.
“They add more texture to the finished work,” she said. “Texture does contribute to the experience of gradient and shading and highlights. It’s part of that effect of how light travels across the scene and how our eyes capture that light.”
For the final layer, Bischoff will use a metallic paint that will change the look of the mural based on the angle someone views it.
Once Bischoff completes the painting of the mural, which is estimated to be around the second week of October, Rosty said they will seal it before holding a community dedication.
“We are going to wait until it’s all sealed for a community event,” Rosty said. “We have an anti-graffiti sealant to put over the top of it. Once that’s done, then we will have a dedication. Then at that point, it will belong to the community.”
As the community continues to recreate in Montrose along the Connect Trail, Rosty said she sees the mural being the crown of the Connect Trail Project.
“I sort of love that people who may not know about the mural will go under the West Main bridge and be surprised and hopefully delighted at seeing the mural there,” she said. “Not only is this a cool trail, but also look at this cool gem under the bridge.”
The mural will cover a nearly 700 square-foot piece of concrete underneath the West Main bridge.
Community members have expressed interest in participating in future art projects around the community, which Bischoff supports. She hopes more people get involved in the arts by contributing a canvas, funds and ideas to highlight what the community has to offer through art.
Rosty said within the next 12 to 18 months, the city anticipates looking to commission an artist for murals within the large Block 93 alley project area.
“We want to focus our resources on Block 93 as far as it comes to art,” she said.
More information and updates on the project can be found here.
