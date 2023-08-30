Michael Vo was driven purely by profit when he helped bring the “poison” of methamphetamine into the community, the prosecution said Monday, in asking for a lengthy prison term.

Vo, who was indicted in 2021 with several others, pleaded guilty earlier this year to distribution of meth as a class-2 drug felony for his role in an operation that has also sent three of his codefendants to prison.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

