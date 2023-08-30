Michael Vo was driven purely by profit when he helped bring the “poison” of methamphetamine into the community, the prosecution said Monday, in asking for a lengthy prison term.
Vo, who was indicted in 2021 with several others, pleaded guilty earlier this year to distribution of meth as a class-2 drug felony for his role in an operation that has also sent three of his codefendants to prison.
Although his attorney Andrew Peters said a prison term was appropriate, he asked for the least amount allowed under Vo’s plea agreement: six years. That was the same length of prison imposed on a codefendant with similar involvement, Peters said.
Deputy District Attorney John Mitchel sought seven, a year below the maximum allowed under the agreement.
Vo admitted to bringing large quantities of meth into Montrose, through Cesar Gracian, who supplied and arranged two 2-pound shipments of drugs as part of a trafficking conspiracy. Gracian secured shipments of the drugs for Vo from California.
Mitchel said Vo, who has lived in Montrose for about eight years, admitted to being “intricately” involved in the operations. Mitchel said the facts “indicate it was all about money. He was bringing methamphetamine into this community, apparently in the pound quantities, for money.”
Vo was not a drug user, Mitchel said. He was “a seller of the poison in this community.” As such, Vo merited a seven-year term in the Department of Corrections, Mitchel argued, in noting Vo also said he hadn’t known how meth affects people.
“Methamphetamine in this community, and every community, is an ultimate scourge on this entire community. People who bring it in here and enable it need to go to prison for a substantial period of time, despite his own family circumstances,” Mitchel said.
Peters said his 40-year-old client had turned to dealing while trying to support his growing family during the pandemic.
Vo ceased all criminal activity when a meth shipment was confiscated in February, 2021. No one from law enforcement contacted him at the time and he was unaware of pending charges until the grand jury indicted him that September. During the time the drugs were seized and his indictment, Vo had not engaged in trafficking, Peters said.
Vo takes full responsibility for what he did and agreed prison is appropriate, Peters also said — and in a brief statement later, Vo apologized.
Peters made the argument for six years, citing Gracian’s 6-year prison term. Another codefendant, Ben Nguyen, who allowed the drugs to be packaged up in his garage and who loaned Vo money, received a four-year term.
The purpose of prison for Vo is punishment, not addressing criminogenic factors such as addiction, the defense attorney also said, and six years is sufficient. “A six-year prison sentence for Mr. Vo would be appropriate for the court to enter here,” concluded Peters.
District Judge Keri Yoder went above the amount even Mitchel had requested, finding an eight-year prison term fit the crime. Vo was one of the major players, having conspired to sell more than 112 grams of meth, she said. Had Vo been convicted at trial, he would have faced 12 years in prison on the low end, and 32 if aggravated circumstances justified it.
The two packages to be intercepted contained 1,800 grams of meth between them, “which is an incredibly large amount,” Yoder said.
Vo made his own decision to become involved in the operation, she also said. “You did this purely for money.”
Vo’s sentence matches that of codefendant Edward Sandoval, who was sentenced on July 7 to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to drug distribution as a class-2 drug felony. A codefendant’s arrest affidavit described him as “multi-ounce to pound-quantity distributor” based in Montrose, from whom task force agents reported purchasing several grams of meth through controlled buys and confidential informants.
Two other defendants received probation for misdemeanor drug possession. Another man charged has died and his case was dismissed.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone