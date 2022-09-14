Additional time is needed before bringing the final defendant in the Western Area Power Authority fraud case to trial, federal prosecutors and defense attorneys agreed.
Following back-and-forth over defendant Matthew Cline’s attempts to exclude certain evidence, as well as additional “extensive” evidentiary information, Assistant U.S. Attorney Cole Finegan and defense attorney Lisabeth Castle filed a motion to continue the trial. Their Sept. 8 motion said the scheduled trial date of Nov. 21 is too soon, given the extent of supplemental information now being prepared for the defense team.
A Sept. 12 court order reset the trial to start March 6, 2023.
Cline is charged with aiding and abetting wire fraud as part of a long-running scheme in which several other people working at or with Montrose’s WAPA headquarters also were indicted.
The others were convicted of various offenses and all but one has been sentenced. Ringleader Jared Newman bilked the government and taxpayers of more than $870,000 through a bogus invoicing scheme; he was sentenced to almost six years in prison.
According to court records, Newman enlisted family members and others to create and register shell companies that purportedly sold goods to WAPA, which is a division of the U.S. Department of Energy.
These goods were not delivered; Newman and the other convicted defendants created false invoices to cover that up, according to the court record, although some defendants have disputed that no supplies were delivered. Newman pocketed more than $650,000 and kicked back the rest to his co-conspirators.
Cline, however, contends in an August filing that he was not aware of being a target of the federal investigation until more than three hours into a 4.5-hour interview with agents and thus, he was not properly advised of his rights. He wants statements he made suppressed.
His motion states the agents woke him up, told him they had a subpoena for documents related to his businesses and spoke to him for hours when they paid a visit in 2018.
Cline had no criminal history or experience with law enforcement and so, was unaware that he could refuse to speak to the agents or ask for a lawyer, Castle said.
Through his attorney, Cline also filed a motion to exclude certain evidence. The U.S. Attorney’s Office opposes both motions and a hearing was set for Oct. 13.
But both sides agreed Cline’s trial date needed to be pushed out.
The government only recently discovered several email accounts connected to four witnesses that inadvertently weren’t turned over to the defense. The UASO is “actively” in the process of disclosing that material, which is “voluminous,” with just one of the accounts containing 13,300 documents.
The motion acknowledges the defense may have to retain computer forensic experts to address the material; further, Cline has also requested several specific items from the government, which will take time to prepare and review and which will require cooperation from WAPA and its legal counsel.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone