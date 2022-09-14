Purchase Access

Additional time is needed before bringing the final defendant in the Western Area Power Authority fraud case to trial, federal prosecutors and defense attorneys agreed.

Following back-and-forth over defendant Matthew Cline’s attempts to exclude certain evidence, as well as additional “extensive” evidentiary information, Assistant U.S. Attorney Cole Finegan and defense attorney Lisabeth Castle filed a motion to continue the trial. Their Sept. 8 motion said the scheduled trial date of Nov. 21 is too soon, given the extent of supplemental information now being prepared for the defense team.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

