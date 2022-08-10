'Fingers crossed' as Senate appropriations poised to benefit area

The Village on San Juan, a tiny house, multi-generational project now under development, may secure $2.5 million in congressionally directed spending, depending on the outcome of the FY2023 budget bills. (Courtesy photo/CASA)

If recently announced congressionally directed spending projects stay in the U.S. Senate’s 2023 appropriations bills, area housing projects stand to win, as does a West End town’s wastewater treatment upgrade.

Local recipients are keeping “fingers crossed” that the funding — part of $82 million Sen. Michael Bennet recently secured in congressionally directed spending for Colorado projects in various appropriations bills — makes the final cut when those bills come up for a vote.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

