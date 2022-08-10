'Fingers crossed' as Senate appropriations poised to benefit area

If recently announced congressionally directed spending projects stay in the U.S. Senate’s 2023 appropriations bills, area housing projects stand to win, as does a West End town’s wastewater treatment upgrade.
Local recipients are keeping “fingers crossed” that the funding — part of $82 million Sen. Michael Bennet recently secured in congressionally directed spending for Colorado projects in various appropriations bills — makes the final cut when those bills come up for a vote.
In all, $92 million for Colorado projects were included in the bills, upon which the Senate is to vote by the end of the year, either individually, or as a package. Funding is contingent on the passage of a final Fiscal Year 2023 bill, which must also clear the U.S. House.
The funding includes $2.5 million for The Village on San Juan, CASA of the 7th Judicial District’s mixed-generation housing development; $1.25 million for Naturita’s wastewater treatment plant and lagoon upgrade, and $900,000 for the West End Economic Development Corporation’s blight-remediation and housing projects. The latter two spending projects were secured with Sen. John Hickenlooper, as was $380,000 for the City of Delta’s waterline replacement project.
The congressionally directed spending would take The Village on San Juan to where it needs to be for the first phase, CASA Executive Director Carlton Mason said.
“It would be a done deal. We’d be moving, for sure,” he said. That kind of funding would close the gap for the project, a supportive housing development to be built off the San Juan Bypass across from Sunshine Peak Apartments.
The approximately $6 million project envisions 33 tiny homes on permanent foundations, as well as a large community building. Some of the units would be reserved for those 60 and older, who have trouble getting or keeping housing; who are homeless/at risk of homelessness, or have behavioral health needs.
The rest of the homes would be for young adults and of these, 15 are to be supportive housing units for young people with high risk factors affecting their housing status. Supportive housing includes support programs along with housing, the rent for which is no more than 30% of a person’s income.
CASA and Region 10, its partner for the San Juan venture, are working the grant angle for funding, but also are in the process of raising about $1.5 million.
“It’s just taking time. If Sen. Bennet’s office comes through, that would definitely get Phase 1 up and running and if we already have the funds raised, will put it to Phase 2,” Mason said.
In Naturita, the town is contending with an “antiquated” wastewater lagoon and collection system that is so old, some of the associated manholes are brick and beginning to collapse.
The town is upgrading the system with diffused air intake, polishing reactor, ultraviolet light filtration and automatic cleaning influent screens, in part to keep ahead of changing state compliance regulations.
In all, Naturita needs almost $8 million for the project and is seeking a USDA loan, as well as other funding. In April, Montrose County approved $500,000 of its $1.5 million available from American Rescue Plan Money that had been set aside for towns’ water and sewer projects.
At the time of this award, Naturita also was seeking congressionally directed spending through Bennet and Hickenlooper. The $1.25 million, if ultimately appropriated, moves the town much closer to meeting the project’s funding needs.
West End Economic Development Corp. is hopeful its $900,000 allotment will in fact make it into the final appropriations budget.
“Fingers crossed it all comes through,” director Deana Sheriff said.
WEEDC is helping towns in the western part of Montrose County with long-term cleanup of blight, and would apply some of the funds toward the purchase of property or infrastructure to support housing.
“This is finally a way for us to address that and get it done,” Sheriff said, of cleanup efforts.
“We’re not jumping too far ahead yet, until it is appropriated. We don’t really want to get ahead of ourselves.”
As for housing, WEEDC is looking to build on the efforts already underway and Sheriff said the organization would likely work in conjunction with the Telluride Foundation and its projects. The foundation recently launched Pinion Park, a workforce housing project in Norwood (San Miguel County).
“It’s really the gap-filling money that we really needed,” Sheriff said, explaining that the money, if appropriated, would go toward a larger, more complex project. The project likely at the head of the line is proposed townhouse construction on already purchased property, which would be built in conjunction with the state division of housing/Department of Local Affairs.
“We want to do it right and make sure every project we’ve got going is done right,” before hopping over to other projects, Sheriff said.
The need is certainly there, she added, saying the Pinion Project’s lottery system for 24 homes drew 80 applicants.
“It gives you an idea of the demand,” Sheriff said.
“These projects and priorities are direct reflections of the conversations I’ve had with Coloradans about the biggest challenges that face our state,” said Bennet, in a provided statement.
“I look forward to working with my colleagues to pass final legislation that responds to the needs of our communities.”
