The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests and the White River National Forest have announced a closure area around the Middle Mamm fire.
The remote, lightning-caused blaze is burning in the Battlements area along the boundary of the two forests and will continue to be managed for resource benefits throughout fall.
Public access to the closure area along the border of the two forests will be limited. The closure area includes approximately 2 miles of the Battlement Trail (National Forest System Trail No. 527), which will be closed between the intersection with the Brush Creek Trail (NFST No. 529) and East Brush Creek Trail (NFST No. 504).
This closure is being enacted in the interest of public health and safety. The public is asked to adhere to this closure and pay close attention to all signage. Hunters currently located in the closure area are encouraged to relocate camps as soon as possible. The public’s patience and understanding is greatly appreciated on this matter.
For questions concerning this emergency closure, call the Rifle Ranger District at 970-625-2371; the Paonia Ranger District at 970-527-4131, or the Grand Valley Ranger District at 970-242-8211.
