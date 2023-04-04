High winds helped propel a fire that heavily damaged a home near Olathe Monday afternoon.
No injuries were reported.
The fire in the 62000 block of Ida Road appears to have been accidental, but the point of origin and the cause have not been determined. “It was so badly burned that the cause will be up to the insurance companies to figure out,” Olathe Fire Protection District Chief Scott Fitzgerald said.
Firefighters were paged out at 12:24 p.m., after a work crew spotted the flames. A Montrose County Sheriff’s Office deputy made the scene first, confirming the house was already fully engulfed
Because of the high winds Monday, when gusts exceeding 50 mph were recorded, Olathe Fire called in Montrose Fire Protection District for mutual aid. Both agencies worked to knock down and put out the fire. Olathe cleared the scene at about 6 p.m.
Fitzgerald said the tenants who lived at the rented home weren’t there when the fire broke out. He did not have information about the property’s owner available. Damage and loss estimates are pending.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
