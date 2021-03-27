Fire destroys Olathe home; cat missing

Two Olathe residents escaped injury but lost their home to a fire that broke out late Thursday.
The mobile home in the 61000 block of Falcon Road is not habitable, because although the flames spared some of the rooms, there was significant smoke, as well as water damage, Olathe Fire Protection District Chief Matt Patrone said.
“We’re kind of leaning toward maybe an electrical short or something by the freezer and refrigerator, or in the hot tub,” he said.
The fire remains under investigation.
Patrone said the home’s occupants were awake when they noticed flames at about 11:45 p.m. Thursday. They escaped the home and also were able to move a vehicle and campers away from the burning structure.
A cat also lived in the home; its fate was unknown Friday, but Patrone said the animal might have escaped.
Crews cleared the scene at about 2 a.m. Friday and the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office worked to connect the home’s residents with emergency resources, Patrone said.
