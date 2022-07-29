A look behind Canyon Cleaners on Hawk Parkway, where reports of smoke sent firefighters t the location. Preliminary estimates are $100,000 in property loss and $95,000 in contents loss as a result of the fire.
A fire damaged Canyon Cleaners & Shirt Laundry on Hawk Parkway earlier this week. Montrose Fire Protection District teams were paged out on reports of smoke, initially thought to be coming from the nearby Sears building.
Instead, crews found the fire at Canyon Cleaners, with moderate smoke at the Sears building. They controlled and put out the fire, clearing the scene within three hours. Preliminary estimates are $100,000 in property loss and $95,000 in contents loss. The cause was listed as undetermined and reports did not state the possible point of origin.
The fire comes after a June 9 fire on North Fourth Street that burned an RV and heavily damaged a building that was home to three businesses. The MFPD said the cause has not yet been determined and it is investigating along with the police department.
The police and fire district are also investigating a June 26 residential fire that destroyed a home on Country Club Way and damaged two adjacent homes. The cause is currently undetermined and damage estimates were not immediately available. The fire apparently started outside the home, in the front corner of the garage and porch area. No one was injured.
