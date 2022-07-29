canyon cleaners fire

A look behind Canyon Cleaners on Hawk Parkway, where reports of smoke sent firefighters t the location. Preliminary estimates are $100,000 in property loss and $95,000 in contents loss as a result of the fire.

 (Courtesy photo)

Staff Report

A fire damaged Canyon Cleaners & Shirt Laundry on Hawk Parkway earlier this week. Montrose Fire Protection District teams were paged out on reports of smoke, initially thought to be coming from the nearby Sears building.



