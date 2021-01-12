A fire Monday evening heavily damaged a home in the 1100 block of Sunset Lane.
Montrose Fire Protection District crews arrived in response to calls at about 7 p.m., where they found fire coming from the second story of the house. All occupants were safely outside.
Firefighters made entry and extinguished the fire, which was contained to the upper story. However, the room of origin was significantly damaged, plus heat and smoke damaged the rest of the upper story.
The estimated dollar amount of damage was $80,000, based on preliminary estimates.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
