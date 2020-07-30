Fire restrictions eased in county, public lands

Montrose County has lifted its Stage I fire restrictions that had been put in place weeks ago because of persistently dry conditions.
The fire ban, which had applied to unincorporated parts of the county and not to municipalities within the county, was lifted this morning, as were similar Stage I fire restrictions at Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park, Curecanti National Recreation Area and the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests.
The decision for Montrose County was based on fuel moisture content in vegetation, predicted weather and the amount of current fire activity.
But just because the fire ban was rescinded is not a reason to stop being cautious.
“Even though fire restrictions have been lifted, I am urging community members to use caution when burning,” Montrose County Sheriff Gene Lillard said, in a news release.
“Please make sure to have water and shovels readily available when burning and always call dispatch at 970-249-9110 before burning. Last but not least, I would like to thank the public for their assistance the past several weeks during restrictions.”
The GMUG also transitioned out of fire restrictions Thursday morning; its fire managers also considered fuel and fuel moisture conditions, along with predictive models.
Officials there reminded visitors to remain vigilant by never leaving a campfire unattended; using only established campfire rings and ensuring that fires are completely out and cool to the touch before leaving.
In lifting its fire restrictions, the National Park Service cited recent rains in Montrose and Gunnison counties, which moderated fire danger at the Black Canyon and Curecanti.
Park officials also warned people to be smart with campfires and to use only designated fire grates, except on the shores of Blue Mesa Reservoir, where small beach fires are allowed below the high water mark.
To further reduce risk of fire, park only in designated areas, not in grass or brush; don’t allow chains to drag from vehicles or trailers, and remember that fireworks are always prohibited on federal lands.
For more fire-related information on Colorado’s Western Slope, visit www.WestSlopeFireInfo.com/.
