A firefighter surveys part of the Bull Draw Fire

A firefighter surveys part of the Bull Draw Fire that burned thousands of acres on the West End in 2018. 

 (File photo/ submitted)

A lightning-sparked fire is burning on the West End, just northwest of the 2018 Bull Draw Fire scar.

The Bureau of Land Management says the blaze, called the Blue Creek Fire, was at 83 acres as of Tuesday night and burning in rocky terrain with piñon-juniper and grass fuels. Smoke may be visible from the southwestern area of Mesa County.

Crews responded Tuesday evening, battling the fire with three federal engines, one heavy air tanker, six smoke jumpers and one Type II Department of Fire Prevention and Control helicopter.

Crews are continuing suppression efforts.

